Where are the best places to take the kids on a East Holiday in England?

When it comes to planning a family holiday in England, the East of the country has plenty to offer in terms of fun and exciting activities for children of all ages. From beautiful beaches to historic cities and everything in between, there is no shortage of options for a memorable getaway with the kids. Here are some of the best places to consider for a holiday in the East of England:

One of the top destinations for families in the East of England is Norfolk, known for its stunning coastline and charming seaside towns. The sandy beaches of Cromer and Great Yarmouth are perfect for building sandcastles and paddling in the shallow waters, while the Norfolk Broads offer the opportunity for a relaxing boat trip or a leisurely walk along the water’s edge. For animal lovers, a visit to Banham Zoo or the Sea Life Centre in Hunstanton is a must, where kids can get up close and personal with a variety of creatures from around the world.

Cambridge is another fantastic destination for a family holiday in the East of England, with its fascinating history and abundance of cultural attractions. Take a punting tour along the River Cam to see the stunning architecture of the colleges up close, or explore the grounds of the famous Botanic Garden for a peaceful afternoon surrounded by nature. The Fitzwilliam Museum is a great option for a rainy day, with its impressive collection of art and artifacts spanning centuries of history. And don’t forget to sample some of the delicious food on offer at the bustling market square, where vendors sell everything from fresh produce to homemade treats.

For a more traditional seaside holiday, head to Suffolk and visit the charming town of Southwold. With its iconic lighthouse, colorful beach huts, and sandy shores, Southwold is the perfect spot for a day of sun, sand, and sea. Treat the kids to a ride on the vintage pier, complete with traditional arcade games and a quirky amusement park, or take a stroll along the promenade to marvel at the picturesque views. If you’re feeling adventurous, hop on a bike and explore the surrounding countryside, stopping at quaint villages and country pubs along the way.