WHERE SLEEP AND SOUND MEET DUX x Bang & Olufsen elevate luxury home living

Renowned for their unmatched expertise in optimising sleep performance and iconic design and revered for their audio prowess, DUX and Bang & Olufsen have joined forces to bring together an unparalleled sleeping and entertainment experience.

The collaboration brings together two iconic Nordic brands steeped in history. Founded in 1925 by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen in Struer, Denmark, Bang & Olufsen initially focused on manufacturing radio sets before pioneering innovations in audio technology. Over the years, the brand has expanded its product range to include televisions, speakers, headphones, and home automation systems, becoming a leading name in the luxury audio market.

DUXIANA founded in 1926 by Swedish entrepreneur Efraim Ljung, revolutionised the sleep industry with the introduction of the world’s first spring mattress in 1928. Renowned for its commitment to craftsmanship, quality, and ergonomic design, DUX has continuously innovated its mattress designs to optimise sleep quality, catering to customers who prioritise restorative and rejuvenating sleep experiences. The outcome is a state-of-the-art bed and entertainment experience, showcasing a hand-crafted headboard in solid oak or walnut, complemented by composite stone side tables, positioned gracefully behind a super king bed.

Central to the audio technology are the Beosound Level speakers of exceptional sound quality and versatility. These speakers feature a two-way setup with four drivers, including the most powerful woofer found in any portable speaker, delivering an immersive audio experience. Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as enduring battery life and wireless charging capabilities.

Integrating state-of-the-art home automation technology, this unified system is poised to redefine the home entertainment experience. From the adaptive RoomSense technology, which tailors playback to suit the environment, to the effortless streaming capabilities via

Airplay or Chromecast, the potential for personalisation and expansion is almost limitless. Both brands are committed to sustainability, with Bang & Olufsen having been awarded the Cradle to Cradle certification for the Beosound Level speaker in September 2021. This framework, standard, and certification, signifies a dedication to sustainable design and future-proofed technology in a world where the average lifespan of products is decreasing and waste generation is increasing.

Kevin Slade, Director of Growth & Development at DUXIANA said: “We are incredibly excited about this groundbreaking collaboration with Bang & Olufsen. By combining our expertise in sleep performance with their supremacy in audio technology, we’re not just creating products—we’re crafting experiences.”

Commenting on the collaboration, “We’re pleased to be joining forces with DUXIANA in bringing Bang & Olufsen’s excellence in sound, design and craftsmanship to the bedroom. With our equally rich heritage in design innovation, and dedication to longevity and circularity, this collaboration is an example of great brand synergies, beautifully integrating technology into the sleeping realm,” added: Tiina Karjalainen Kiersch, Head of Design at Bang & Olufsen.