Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in North East of England?

If you’re planning a weekend getaway in the North East of England and don’t want to leave your furry friend behind, you’re in luck! The region boasts a variety of beautiful spots that are perfect for a leisurely stroll with your pup. Whether you’re in the mood for a peaceful woodland walk or a coastal adventure, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here are some of the top places to take your dog for a walk in the North East of England.

One of the most popular spots for dog walkers in the North East is Northumberland National Park. Boasting stunning landscapes and miles of walking trails, this is the perfect place to stretch your legs and let your dog run free. One of the highlights of the park is Hadrian’s Wall, a World Heritage Site that offers spectacular views and plenty of space for your pooch to explore. With a variety of different routes to choose from, you can tailor your walk to suit your dog’s energy levels and preferences. Just make sure to keep your furry friend on a lead near any livestock, as the park is home to a variety of wildlife.

Another must-visit spot for dog owners in the North East is the beautiful coastal town of Whitley Bay. With its sandy beaches and picturesque promenade, this is the ideal place for a leisurely stroll with your four-legged friend. The town is home to several dog-friendly cafes and pubs, so you can stop off for a well-deserved break and enjoy a bite to eat with your pooch by your side. If you’re feeling more adventurous, you can head to St. Mary’s Lighthouse, a popular landmark that offers stunning views of the North Sea. With plenty of open space for your dog to play and explore, Whitley Bay is a great destination for a weekend walk by the sea.