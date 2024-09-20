What to do if you think you’ve been misdiagnosed

Receiving a medical diagnosis of any kind can be incredibly challenging. But what if it just doesn’t make sense? Misdiagnosis can and does happen, often leading to delays in proper treatment. For complex or serious conditions, such as autoimmune disorders or cancers, early and accurate diagnosis is critical.

If you believe your condition has been misdiagnosed, here are some of the steps you can take.

Share your concerns with your doctor

The first step should always be to voice your concerns with the doctor or GP that diagnosed you. Hopefully, they’ll re-examine your symptoms, review test results and discuss any necessary next steps.

Be assertive, but respectful, when discussing your worries. Clear communication can prevent misunderstandings and may prompt your doctor to investigate further. Give insight into any new or evolving symptoms and changes in how you feel. After all, you know your body best.

Get a second opinion from a specialist

If you’re still uncertain after speaking to your doctor again, seek a second opinion from another medical professional – preferably an expert in the area. Specialists have more experience with particular conditions and may be able to provide a more accurate and assured diagnosis.

Bring any relevant test results, imaging scans and your detailed medical history to consultations to avoid delays. A fresh set of eyes can sometimes lead to a different perspective on your symptoms or test results.

Gather and review your medical records

Reviewing your medical records can provide a clearer understanding of what your doctor based their diagnosis on. You have the legal right to access any of your medical records held by healthcare organisations.

These records should include details of any tests, treatments and consultations you’ve had. Look for discrepancies or missing information that may have led to an incorrect diagnosis.

Request additional diagnostic tests

If you’d like further tests or assessments carried out, you may be able to ask your doctor or a specialist if you’re seeing someone for a second opinion.

Blood tests, imaging scans and biopsies can provide more in-depth information about your condition. Some diseases might require multiple tests to pinpoint an exact diagnosis – further testing may offer this clarity.

Understand your rights

You have the right to be involved in decisions about your care and treatment under the NHS Constitution. If your diagnosis is proven to be a misdiagnosis and leads you to suffer further harm, you have the right to pursue compensation.

From medical negligence cases to cancer misdiagnosis claims, there are legal avenues designed to get you the compensation you deserve. It’s best to keep all official records, receipts and other forms of evidence should you need to build a case with your legal team.