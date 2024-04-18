List of Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in North West of England

Dogs are a beloved part of many families and often accompany us on our weekend getaways. If you find yourself in the North West of England and are looking for some great places to take your furry friend for a walk, you’re in luck. The region is filled with beautiful landscapes and dog-friendly attractions that are sure to please both you and your four-legged companion. Here is a list of some of the best spots to consider when planning your weekend away.

1. The Lake District

The Lake District is a popular destination for nature lovers and their pets. With its stunning lakes, rolling hills, and picturesque villages, there are endless opportunities for scenic walks with your dog. Some popular spots include Grizedale Forest, Tarn Hows, and the gentle slopes of Cat Bells. Just be sure to check for any restrictions or rules regarding dogs in certain areas, as some may require your pet to be kept on a leash.

2. Blackpool Beach

If your dog loves a good romp on the beach, Blackpool is a great destination. The sandy shores stretch for miles, providing ample space for your furry friend to run and play. Many areas of the beach are dog-friendly, but be sure to check for any restrictions or designated dog zones. After a fun day in the sun, you can stroll along the famous Blackpool promenade and enjoy the sights and sounds of this iconic seaside town.

3. Yorkshire Dales National Park

For those looking to escape to the countryside, the Yorkshire Dales National Park offers plenty of opportunities for peaceful walks with your dog. The park is home to stunning landscapes, charming villages, and miles of walking trails to explore. Some popular spots include Malham Cove, Ingleborough, or the tranquil waters of Semerwater. Just remember to keep your dog on a leash in certain areas and be mindful of any livestock or wildlife you may encounter along the way.