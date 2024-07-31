Where to go if your driving along the Northumberland Coastal route

Where to go if you’re driving along the Northumberland Coastal route

The Northumberland Coastal route in the north east of England is known for its stunning scenery and picturesque villages. If you’re planning a drive along this breathtaking stretch of coastline, there are plenty of places worth stopping off at to explore. From historic castles to beautiful beaches, here are some of the top spots to visit along the Northumberland Coastal route.

One of the first stops you should make along the Northumberland Coastal route is Bamburgh Castle. This iconic castle stands proud on a rocky outcrop overlooking the North Sea and is one of the most famous landmarks in Northumberland. Take a tour of the castle to learn about its history and discover its impressive collection of artwork and artifacts. The castle also offers stunning views of the surrounding coastline, making it a must-visit destination for any road trip along the Northumberland coast.

Further along the route, you’ll come across the charming village of Alnmouth. This picturesque village is situated on the mouth of the River Aln and is known for its beautiful sandy beaches and quaint cottages. Take a stroll along the beach or explore the village’s winding streets lined with colorful houses and traditional pubs. Alnmouth is the perfect place to stop for a leisurely lunch or a relaxing afternoon by the sea.

Another highlight of the Northumberland Coastal route is the Farne Islands. This group of islands off the coast of Northumberland is a paradise for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Take a boat trip out to the islands to see puffins, seals, and a wide variety of seabirds up close. The islands are also home to a number of historic buildings, including a lighthouse and a chapel dedicated to St. Cuthbert. The Farne Islands are a truly magical place to visit and are sure to be a highlight of your road trip along the Northumberland coast.

As you continue along the Northumberland Coastal route, be sure to make a stop at Holy Island. This small tidal island is home to the stunning Lindisfarne Castle, a 16th-century fortress perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the sea. Explore the castle’s ornate rooms and gardens, and take in the panoramic views of the surrounding coastline from its battlements. Holy Island is also known for its charming village, traditional pubs, and beautiful sandy beaches, making it a must-visit destination for any road trip along the Northumberland coast.

For those looking to explore more of Northumberland’s history and heritage, a visit to Alnwick Castle is a must. This impressive castle has been featured in various films and TV shows, including the Harry Potter series, and offers a fascinating glimpse into the county’s past. Explore the castle’s grand halls and impressive gardens, and don’t miss the chance to take part in one of the castle’s exciting events or activities. Alnwick Castle is a true gem of Northumberland and is not to be missed on your journey along the Northumberland Coastal route.

Finally, no road trip along the Northumberland Coastal route would be complete without a visit to the town of Berwick-upon-Tweed. This historic town is known for its well-preserved Elizabethan walls, which offer panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and coastline. Explore Berwick’s charming streets lined with traditional shops and cafes, and learn about the town’s fascinating history at its museums and historic buildings. Berwick-upon-Tweed is the perfect place to end your journey along the Northumberland Coastal route, offering a taste of both the county’s natural beauty and rich heritage.