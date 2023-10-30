Where to go to on Bonfire Night in Northumberland?

Where to go on Bonfire Night in Northumberland?

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, is an annual event celebrated on the 5th of November in the United Kingdom. It is a night filled with fireworks, bonfires, and festivities to mark the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605. If you find yourself in Northumberland during this time, you’re in luck as there are plenty of fantastic places to celebrate Bonfire Night.

Berwick Bonfire Night: Starting off our list, Berwick Bonfire Night is a fantastic event filled with fun and excitement for the whole family. Located in the charming town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, this event offers a stunning fireworks display and a massive bonfire. There are food stalls, fairground rides, and live music to keep you entertained throughout the evening. The highlight of the night is the procession through the town, which features a magnificent display of glowing lanterns carried by enthusiastic participants of all ages.

Kielder Fireworks Display: If you are looking for a more immersive experience, head over to Kielder Water and Forest Park for their annual fireworks display. Surrounded by the beautiful Northumberland countryside, this event offers an unforgettable evening out. The fireworks are specially choreographed to music, creating a magical spectacle that will leave you in awe. Make sure to arrive early and explore the park’s numerous walking trails and stargazing spots, as Kielder is renowned for its dark sky status.

Alnwick Castle Fireworks Display: For a truly enchanting Bonfire Night experience, Alnwick Castle is the place to be. Known for its rich history and connection to the magical world of Harry Potter, this iconic castle hosts a fireworks display that is nothing short of spectacular. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the castle, the fireworks light up the night sky, creating a magical atmosphere. Enjoy live music, street performers, and delicious food while marveling at the incredible display. It’s an experience you won’t easily forget.

Other notable events in the region include the Hexham Bonfire and Fireworks Display, which takes place at Tyne Green Park and features a stunning firework showcase. The Morpeth Rugby Club Bonfire Night is another great option, offering a family-friendly event with a mesmerizing fireworks display. Both of these events offer food stalls, fairground rides, and a warm atmosphere that will keep you coming back year after year.

No matter where you choose to celebrate Bonfire Night in Northumberland, safety should always be a top priority. Remember to follow the event’s rules and regulations, listen to the organizers’ instructions, and keep a safe distance from the fireworks and bonfires. Additionally, dress warmly and bring blankets to keep comfortable during the chilly November night. Lastly, make sure to dispose of litter responsibly and respect the environment and local residents.

So, whether you prefer a small-town celebration, an immersive fireworks display, or a magical experience at a historic castle, Northumberland offers a range of options for celebrating Bonfire Night. Embrace the festive spirit, enjoy the stunning displays, and make lasting memories with your loved ones on this special night.