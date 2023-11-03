Where to take the kids on a rainy day in Gateshead?

Living in Gateshead, it’s not uncommon to experience some rainy days. While it can be disappointing to have outdoor plans washed away, there are still plenty of indoor activities and attractions in the area that are perfect for entertaining the kids. Whether you’re looking for educational exhibits, exciting adventures, or simply a place to burn off some energy, Gateshead has you covered. Here are some great options for keeping the little ones entertained on those less-than-sunny days.

If your kids are budding scientists or love exploring and learning new things, the Life Science Centre is a fantastic destination. Located in Newcastle, right next to Gateshead, this interactive science museum is sure to keep children of all ages engaged for hours. With hands-on exhibits covering topics like space, genetics, and the human body, the Life Science Centre combines education and entertainment seamlessly. The center also houses a planetarium, offering incredible shows that will transport your kids to other worlds. Additionally, there is an interactive zone called “Experiment Zone” where children can take part in fun science experiments and demonstrations, making learning a truly hands-on experience. The Life Science Centre is a perfect place to inspire curiosity and foster a love of science in your children.

For families looking for an adrenaline rush, Oxygen Freejumping Trampoline Park is an excellent choice. Located in Gateshead, this indoor trampoline park provides countless hours of fun and physical activity for kids and adults alike. With wall-to-wall trampolines, freestyle jump areas, dodgeball courts, and a giant airbag, there is no shortage of exciting attractions. Safety is also a top priority at Oxygen Freejumping, with trained staff supervising all the activities and designated children’s sessions. Whether your kids want to practice their flips and tricks or simply bounce around and let loose, this trampoline park is sure to keep them engaged and entertained, even on the gloomiest of days.

If you’re looking for something a bit calmer, Seven Stories, the National Centre for Children’s Books, provides a unique and enriching experience for the whole family. Situated in an exciting heritage building in Newcastle, this interactive museum celebrates the wonder of children’s literature. With seven floors of exhibitions, workshops, and storytelling sessions, Seven Stories offers something for kids of all ages. From beloved classics to contemporary tales, children will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of storytelling. The center also hosts regular events and author visits, providing even more opportunities for young readers to connect with their favorite books and authors. Whether your children are avid bookworms or just beginning their literary journey, Seven Stories is a must-visit destination that will ignite their imaginations.

Overall, Gateshead offers a wide range of activities and attractions to keep the kids entertained on rainy days. From educational and scientific experiences to thrilling physical adventures and literary journeys, there is something for every child’s interest and age group. The Life Science Centre, Oxygen Freejumping Trampoline Park, and Seven Stories are just a few examples of the many indoor options available in the area. So, the next time the rain clouds descend upon Gateshead, don’t fret. Instead, grab your umbrellas and head to one of these fantastic destinations to create lasting memories with your children, rain or shine!