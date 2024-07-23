Discover the Best Kid-Friendly Restaurants in Teesside

Teesside offers a variety of restaurants and pubs that cater to families, ensuring a great dining experience with facilities to keep children entertained. Here are some of the top kid-friendly restaurants in Teesside:

1. The Masham, Hartburn Village

Located on the outskirts of Stockton-on-Tees, The Masham offers a quintessential British pub atmosphere with a varied menu. The pub features a cozy interior and a lovely orangery restaurant space, along with a beer garden that is perfect for families. It’s known for its hearty food and welcoming environment, making it an excellent choice for a family outing​ (The Northernist)​​ (Tees Business)​.

2. The Prickly Pear Bistro, Middlesbrough

Hidden away in the TAD Centre, The Prickly Pear Bistro provides a modern bistro experience with a mix of Asian cuisine and classic favorites. It’s a great spot for families, offering a relaxed atmosphere with lots of plants and wood accents. The menu includes a variety of options that cater to different tastes, making it a delightful choice for a family meal​ (The Northernist)​.

3. The Ship at Redmarshall

Known for its extensive parmo menu with 35 different varieties, The Ship at Redmarshall offers a cozy and welcoming environment. This family-friendly pub is perfect for trying out unique takes on the Teesside specialty, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The Ship is a fantastic spot for a hearty meal after a day of exploring​ (The Northernist)​.

4. The Derry, Long Newton

Situated in Long Newton, Stockton-on-Tees, The Derry features a stylish beer garden and a menu full of beautifully presented dishes, including their highly-rated parmos. The relaxed atmosphere and great food make it a popular choice for families looking to enjoy a meal together​ (The Northernist)​.

5. Borge Restaurant, Stockton-on-Tees

An Italian restaurant that has been a staple in Stockton since 1984, Borge offers a variety of dishes including pizzas, pastas, and their award-winning parmos. The open-plan kitchen adds to the dining experience, making it a great spot for families to enjoy a meal and watch the chefs at work​ (The Northernist)​.

6. The Vane Arms, Thorpe Thewles

Making its first appearance in the top dining spots of Teesside, The Vane Arms provides delicious home-cooked food in a friendly environment. Located on the Village Green, it offers bistro-style dishes with a twist on traditional pub classics, making it a great option for family dining​ (Tees Business)​.

These venues ensure that children can have fun and be entertained while parents enjoy their meals. Whether you’re looking for classic British pub food, Italian cuisine, or unique parmo dishes, Teesside has a family-friendly restaurant to suit your needs. For more details, you can visit their respective websites or local family-friendly guides.