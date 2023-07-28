Where to take the kids this summer holiday in middlesbrough in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids This Summer Holiday in Middlesbrough, North East England

The summer holidays are a perfect time to create lasting memories with your children. If you find yourself in Middlesbrough, located in the beautiful North East of England, you’ll be pleased to know that there are numerous attractions and activities that will keep your little ones entertained and make this summer holiday unforgettable.

One of the must-visit destinations in Middlesbrough is Stewart Park. Boasting over 120 acres of parkland, this picturesque setting offers an abundance of family-friendly activities. From picnicking on the spacious lawns to exploring the interactive petting zoo, there is something for everyone. The park is also home to Captain Cook Birthplace Museum, providing a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about the famous explorer’s life and adventures.

If your kids have a love for all things science, you can’t miss a visit to the Middlesbrough Institute of Modern Art (MIMA). This acclaimed museum is not only home to a vast collection of contemporary art but also offers interactive workshops and events tailored specifically for children. Here, your little ones can unleash their creativity and learn about different forms of art in a fun and engaging way. From painting and sculpture to digital art and installations, MIMA guarantees a day of artistic exploration for the whole family.

Another fantastic option for a family day out is the Dorman Museum. Located in the heart of Middlesbrough, this museum showcases a variety of exhibits covering local history, natural sciences, and even ancient Egyptian artifacts. Children will love the chance to explore the interactive displays and discover the fascinating world around them. The museum also features a dedicated children’s gallery that offers hands-on activities and educational games, ensuring an entertaining and informative visit for the entire family.

No summer holiday would be complete without a trip to the beach, and Middlesbrough is in close proximity to some stunning coastal areas. One of the most popular choices is Saltburn-by-the-Sea, a charming seaside town just a short drive away. With its sandy beaches, historic pier, and cliff lifts, Saltburn offers a traditional beach experience that kids of all ages will adore. Whether it’s building sandcastles, paddling in the sea, or enjoying the arcades and ice cream shops, a day at Saltburn is sure to be a highlight of your summer holiday.

For a more unique and thrilling experience, head over to Tees Barrage International White Water Center. This purpose-built facility offers a range of activities suitable for children, including white water rafting, kayaking, and paddleboarding. The supervised sessions ensure a safe and exciting adventure for all, and there are options for both beginners and more experienced water enthusiasts. It’s an excellent way to enjoy the great outdoors and introduce your kids to water sports in a controlled environment.

In conclusion, Middlesbrough, in the North East of England, provides an array of attractions and activities that cater to families with children. Whether you choose to explore the green oasis of Stewart Park, immerse yourself in art at MIMA, discover history at the Dorman Museum, relax on the sandy beaches of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, or embark on an adventure at Tees Barrage, there is no shortage of options for an unforgettable summer holiday. So pack your bags, grab your sun lotion, and get ready for an exciting family adventure in Middlesbrough!

Please follow and like us: