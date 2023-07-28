Where to Take the Kids This Summer Holiday in Teesside in the North East of England

Summer holidays are the perfect time to create lasting memories with your children. If you’re planning to spend your summer in Teesside, located in the beautiful North East of England, you’re in luck! The region offers a range of exciting activities and attractions that are perfect for children of all ages.

The stunning seaside town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea is a must-visit destination for families. Its sandy beaches stretch for miles, providing the perfect setting for sandcastle building and beach games. Donkey rides are a popular attraction, allowing children to experience the joy of riding a gentle donkey along the shoreline. The Saltburn Cliff Lift is also a hit with kids, as they can enjoy a thrilling ride in these historic funiculars that take you from the pier to the beach. At the top of the cliffs, kids can explore the Victorian gardens with their beautiful flower displays.

Another fantastic family-friendly spot in Teesside is the Tees Barrage International White Water Centre. Packed with adrenaline-fueled activities, this water sports center is sure to keep the kids entertained. Children can try their hand at kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and even white-water rafting. With expert instructors and suitable equipment available for all ages and skill levels, it’s a fantastic opportunity for children to learn new skills while having fun in a safe environment. The center is located on the River Tees, providing stunning views of the surrounding area.

For a bit of educational fun, head to the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Middlesbrough. This museum tells the story of Captain James Cook, the world-famous British explorer. Kids can learn about his voyages, discoveries, and life through interactive displays and exhibits. The museum is located in Stewart Park, where families can also enjoy picnics, walks, and even spot some llamas and wallabies at the park’s animal enclosures. The nearby play area will keep the little ones entertained with its swings, slides, and climbing frames.

If your kids are animal lovers, a visit to Newham Grange Farm in Middlesbrough is a must. This working farm is home to a wide range of animals, including pigs, cows, sheep, goats, and ponies. Children can get up close and personal with the animals, feed them, and even enjoy tractor rides around the farm. In addition to its furry inhabitants, the farm has a play area and a picnic spot, making it a great place for a family day out. With its friendly staff and peaceful atmosphere, Newham Grange Farm is a top pick for animal-loving families.

For a unique experience, take your children to the Kirkleatham Museum and Grounds in Redcar. This historic site offers a variety of attractions, including a beautiful museum showcasing the area’s history, a woodland trail perfect for exploring nature, and even a fully restored Victorian kitchen where kids can learn about cooking in the olden days. The grounds surrounding the museum are perfect for picnics and games, allowing families to spend a whole day immersed in history and nature.

Teesside in the North East of England is a fantastic destination for a summer holiday with the kids. With its stunning beaches, thrilling water sports activities, educational museums, and family-friendly farms, there’s something to keep children of all ages entertained. Whether you’re looking for a day of relaxation or an action-packed adventure, Teesside has it all!

