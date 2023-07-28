Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Peterlee in the North East of England

Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Peterlee, North East England

The summer holidays are fast approaching, and parents all over Peterlee are searching for fun and exciting activities to keep their kids entertained. Luckily, this vibrant town in the North East of England offers a variety of family-friendly attractions and events that are sure to make this summer unforgettable for your children.

1. Castle Eden Dene Nature Reserve

For nature-loving families, a visit to the Castle Eden Dene Nature Reserve is a must. This stunning reserve is a hidden gem tucked away in Peterlee and offers numerous walking trails, wildlife spotting opportunities, and picnic areas. The kids will love exploring the woodlands, discovering hidden ponds, and spotting different species of birds and animals.

The reserve also features a visitor center where you can learn more about the local wildlife and pick up maps and guides. It’s a perfect spot for a family day out, and with its serene surroundings, it provides an ideal escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

2. Peterlee Pools

On those hot summer days, take the kids to Peterlee Pools for a refreshing and fun-filled experience. This modern leisure center features both indoor and outdoor swimming pools, ensuring enjoyment regardless of the weather. The heated outdoor pool is perfect for splashing around and having a family swim, while the indoor pool offers a range of water activities, including slides and inflatables, that will keep the kids entertained for hours.

Peterlee Pools also provides dedicated swimming lessons for children of all ages and abilities, making it an excellent opportunity for them to improve their skills while having fun. Additionally, the center offers a spacious café area where you can relax and enjoy a variety of refreshments after a day of water-based excitement.

3. East Durham Heritage and Lifeboat Centre

For a mix of education and entertainment, head to the East Durham Heritage and Lifeboat Centre in Peterlee. This fascinating museum showcases the local history of the North East and preserves the heritage of its coastal communities. It also includes exhibits dedicated to the courageous work of lifeboat crews who have saved countless lives over the years.

The center offers engaging interactive displays and interactive experiences, where children can learn about their region’s history while having fun. They can even dress up as lifeboat crew members and experience a simulated rescue mission, providing an exciting and educational adventure for the whole family.

4. Horden Heritage Centre

If your kids are enthusiastic about history, take them to the Horden Heritage Centre located just a short distance from Peterlee. This unique destination offers a variety of activities designed to explore and understand the local community’s mining heritage.

At the center, kids can engage in guided tours of the coal mine and underground tunnels, discover mining artifacts, and observe the process of coal extraction. The Horden Heritage Centre provides an incredible opportunity for children to learn about the region’s rich industrial heritage and gain insight into the lives of the miners who once worked there.

5. Summer Events and Festivals

During the summer holiday season, Peterlee hosts a range of events and festivals that cater specifically to families. From music festivals to carnivals, there’s always something happening to entertain both children and adults alike.

Some of the annual events include the Peterlee Carnival, featuring a lively parade and various family activities, and the Durham Miners’ Gala, a celebration of the region’s mining heritage with a funfair and live entertainment. Keep an eye on local listings to find out about upcoming events throughout the summer.

With these exciting options available, you won’t have to worry about your kids being bored during the summer holiday in Peterlee. Whether they prefer outdoor adventures, swimming fun, engaging museums, or lively events, there’s something for everyone in this picturesque part of North East England.

