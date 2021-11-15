Spending money on a medium-sized van is an investment worth every coin spent. The beauty is the vehicles are more spacious but not bulky like large vans on the road. When it comes to comparing Ford Transit Custom sport and the VW Transporter Sportline, this is more like a battle of two beasts.

That is because these two exceedingly popular brands are famed for their reliability, versatility, endurance, space, and comfort. For these reasons, both vehicles are ideal for various professions and classy family cars as well. However, based on multiple factors, which vehicle brings home the trophy?

VW vs. Ford Car Interior

While both are top-of-range vehicles, the Volkswagen Transporter is a sportier version of most recognisable van. The most impressive part of the interior is the diamond-covered leather seats with plenty of red highlights. Ford’s interior is not too bad either, but it feels somewhat confined. In addition, the installation of air conditioning regulators on the other side of the gearlever is unrealistic. The gearlever design is not something to write home about either. The fact that you have to put the vehicle in manual mode instead of automatic drive is rather annoying to the driver.

On the other hand, VW has well-placed controls with the entertainment system easier to use. Also, the driving position is more comfortable and allows plenty of adjustments. Unfortunately, VW only has one single sliding door, which can be inconvenient sometimes. Ford beat them on this with their standard manual sliding doors.

Performance between Ford and VW

Even if VW has four engine options, Ford Transit three engines are more flexible, with an impressive brake horsepower (bhp) of 104 to 168. This good rating makes the car ideal for an urban environment. Unfortunately, Ford’s engine makes more noise than the VW transporter. Still, the six-speed transmission, and light steering enable drivers to maneuver better, especially in high traffic or highways.

On the contrary, VW Transporter sports a robust seven-speed gearbox that ranges from 102 to 204 bhp. That means that you can get the vehicle from 0 to an impressive 62 mph in less than 10 seconds. Depending on your preference, you can opt for a VW two-wheel or four-wheel drive version. The brighter side of a four-wheel drive is a better ground grip, especially when driving on slippery roads. If you are looking for more power and extra security in icy and wet conditions, a VW Transporter is a sure bet.

Driving Experience

We cannot refute that both brands have done a pretty good job in improving the vehicle’s driving experience. Ford moves an edge further by adding a thick anti-roll bar both in the front and rear. Nonetheless, the Transit is more engaging with a finely detailed steering, and better body rolls around the corners.

Oppositely, Ford has an irritable bouncy ride even after an advance to the Sport version. Without a doubt, the Transporter Sportline takes the lead on performance because of its prowess on bumpy surfaces. Above all, they have great 18-inch alloy wheels compared to seemingly tacky 17-inch rims on Ford Transit. To crown it all, VW Transporter has an upgraded suspension which makes driving better and sharper.

Emissions and Fuel Economy

Ford Transit has better fuel consumption compared to Volkswagen Transporter. The brand has installed an effective EcoBlue technology that enables high emissions from their entry-level to mid-range cars. Luckily, all models meet the standard Europe 6 emission levels made possible by turbocharging technology.

Similarly, the Volkswagen Transporter qualifies for the Euro6 emission level thanks to BlueMotion Technology. Nevertheless, the high-powered VW emits approximately 174g per km of harmful carbon dioxide. That makes it less ecological friendly compared to the Ford.

Dimensions

When picking a vehicle based on its width, load length, or payload, there is a lot you need to consider. First, the Transit Custom carries a payload of an average of 1,390kg. On the flip side, the Transporter offers a maximum of about 1,240kg. There is a slight difference in the width and load length between the two vans. The VW Transporter measures 1,700 mm in width and 2,572 mm lengthwise.

The Ford Transit comes close at a length of 2,555 mm and 1,775 in width. If you want a van with extra room, the Transporter is a wise decision because it has three heights compared to two on the Ford. In short, you can enjoy some spaciousness of about 1,940 mm compared to Ford’s 1,406mm.

Conclusion

For business owners concerned about safety features and reducing costs, Ford Transit Custom is the better option. However, vehicle owners who want a van with a higher load height and a strong engine can never go wrong with the Volkswagen Transporter. The bottom line is to pick a van that comfortably meets your exceptional needs without landing you in losses.