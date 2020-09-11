The former Southampton and England midfield player Matt Le Tissier has signed for www.whichbookie.co.uk to provide expert analysis and predictions on the new Premier League season which kicks off this coming weekend.

Le Tissier spent the whole of his 14 year playing career at Southampton making 540 appearances in all competitions and scoring 210 goals. Renowned as an attacking midfielder Matt Le Tissier was the first midfielder to score 100 Premier League goals and was also capped eight times for England.

WhichBookie is a leading bookmaker comparison site providing in-depth reviews and information on bookmaker offers and services. David Archer owner of WhichBookie commented “We are delighted to have signed Matt Le Tissier to help develop our Football section on WhichBookie and bring his knowledge of the game to our readers. Matt will write a weekly column for WhichBookie which will be available free on the website every Friday throughout the Premier League season.

Le Tissier who is well known to TV viewers having been a regular presenter on Sky Sports popular Soccer Saturday programme for a number of years commented “I’m looking forward to working with whichbookie.co.uk covering the Premier League season, football is still a massive passion of mine and I look forward to passing on my thoughts to the fans”