Who could be the next Batman?

The role of Batman is one of the most iconic in the world of superheroes. Over the years, various actors have donned the cape and cowl, each bringing their own unique interpretation to the character. With the news that Ben Affleck will not be reprising his role as Batman in upcoming movies, fans are eager to know who will take on the mantle next. Speculation is rife about who could be the next Batman, with many actors being suggested for the role.

One name that has been frequently mentioned as a potential new Batman is Armie Hammer. Hammer has long been a fan favorite for the role, with his striking good looks and impressive acting chops making him a strong contender. He has already proven himself in action-heavy roles, most notably as the Lone Ranger in the 2013 film of the same name. Hammer has the physicality and charisma to pull off the dual role of Bruce Wayne and Batman, and many fans are excited about the possibility of seeing him in the cape and cowl.

Another name that has been thrown into the ring is Robert Pattinson. Pattinson is best known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, but in recent years he has been taking on more challenging and diverse roles, showcasing his range as an actor. Many believe that Pattinson has what it takes to bring a darker and broodier edge to the character of Batman, and his casting would certainly bring a fresh perspective to the role. While some fans may be skeptical of Pattinson’s ability to play such an iconic character, there is no denying that he has the talent and dedication to make the role his own.