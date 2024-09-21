Who is Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua is a renowned British professional boxer who has taken the world by storm with his incredible talent and achievements in the ring. Born on October 15, 1989, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Joshua has become a household name in the world of boxing, known for his impressive physique, powerful punches, and relentless drive to succeed.

What is Anthony Joshua’s Boxing Career Statistics?

Anthony Joshua is a British professional boxer who has made a name for himself in the world of boxing. Born on October 15, 1989, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Joshua has risen through the ranks to become one of the most prominent figures in the sport. His boxing career statistics are a testament to his skill, dedication, and determination to succeed.

Joshua made his professional debut in 2013 after a successful amateur career. Since then, he has had an impressive record in the ring. As of September 2021, Anthony Joshua has fought in a total of 26 professional bouts, winning 24 of them by knockout. His knockout percentage stands at an impressive 88.89%, showcasing his power and ability to finish fights decisively. Joshua has only suffered one loss in his career, which came in a highly anticipated rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. He avenged that loss in a rematch later that year, proving his resilience and ability to bounce back from defeat.

One of the highlights of Anthony Joshua’s career is his unification of the heavyweight titles. In April 2016, he defeated Charles Martin to win the IBF heavyweight title. He then went on to win the WBA (Super), IBO, and WBO titles in subsequent fights, solidifying his status as one of the top heavyweights in the world. Joshua’s fights have drawn large crowds and garnered widespread attention, making him a major draw in the sport. His accomplishments in the ring have earned him recognition and accolades from fans and critics alike.

Joshua first burst onto the scene as an amateur boxer, representing Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics in London. He won a gold medal in the super-heavyweight division, catapulting him to fame and setting the stage for his professional career. Since turning professional in 2013, Joshua has amassed an impressive record of victories, with numerous titles and accolades to his name.

One of Joshua’s most notable achievements came in 2016 when he defeated Charles Martin to win the IBF heavyweight title. This victory marked a significant milestone in Joshua’s career and solidified his status as a top contender in the heavyweight division. Since then, Joshua has gone on to defend his title successfully and has also captured additional titles, including the WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.