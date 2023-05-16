Who is James Arthur and What hits is he known for?

James Arthur is a British singer-songwriter, best known for winning the ninth season of the UK’s hit singing competition, The X Factor, in 2012. Born in Middlesbrough in 1988, Arthur’s music is a blend of pop, soul, and contemporary R&B, earning him a loyal following both in the UK and internationally.

Before winning The X Factor, James Arthur had already made a name for himself in the music industry as a recording artist. In 2012, he released the single “Impossible,” which would eventually become his breakthrough hit. Originally performed by Shontelle in 2010, James’ rendition was praised for his emotive vocals and unique take on the song. The track went on to reach number one in the UK Singles Chart, selling over 2.5 million copies worldwide and establishing James as one of the most promising new artists in the industry.

Since then, James Arthur has continued to release chart-topping hits and critically-acclaimed albums, showcasing his musicianship and versatility to audiences around the world. Here are some of his most popular songs that have become fan favorites:

1. Say You Won’t Let Go

Say You Won’t Let Go is a power ballad that showcases James Arthur’s soulful voice and his ability to craft heart-wrenching lyrics. The song was released in 2016 as part of Arthur’s second studio album, “Back from the Edge,” and went on to become an international hit. It reached number one in the UK, Australia, and Ireland, and was certified multi-platinum in several countries. Say You Won’t Let Go has since become a popular choice for first dances at weddings, memorial services, and other emotional events.

2. Impossible

Impossible, which was released following James Arthur’s win on The X Factor, is a cover of the original song by Shontelle. The song immediately became a sensation, receiving critical acclaim and commercial success. Its music video, which features James Arthur singing against a bleak industrial backdrop, has been viewed over 150 million times on YouTube. The song’s success helped launch James Arthur’s career, and his rendition of Impossible is now considered one of the greatest performances in the history of The X Factor.

3. You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You

You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You is a catchy, upbeat song that showcases James Arthur’s ability to infuse pop elements into his music. The lyrics speak to the idea that true success is only achieved when you’re loved and appreciated. Released in 2013, the song performed well on international charts and helped cement James Arthur’s place as a rising star in the music industry.

4. Can I Be Him

Can I Be Him is a haunting ballad that showcases James Arthur’s talent for writing intimate, relatable lyrics. Originally released in 2017 as part of his album “Back from the Edge,” the song has since become a fan favorite. The track’s memorable chorus (“Can I be him? / Oh, please let me be him”) speaks to the desire to be someone else, to escape the pressures of everyday life and find true happiness. Can I Be Him has been praised for its emotional depth and has resonated with fans around the world.

5. Empty Space

Empty Space is a poignant ballad that showcases James Arthur’s ability to craft beautiful melodies with a dash of soul. The song was released in 2018 as a lead single to his third studio album “You,” which explores the different stages of love and heartbreak. The lyrics speak to the feeling of emptiness that one experiences after a breakup, highlighting the pain of losing someone you love. The song has been critically praised for its honesty and raw emotion.

6. Recovery

Recovery was released in 2013 and showcases James Arthur’s vocal range and powerful delivery. The song uses a gospel-tinged piano melody and lyrics to talk about struggles with his personal demons, and how music and romantic relationships have been able to help him overcome them. The lyrics are about self-reflection and path to recovery, making Recovery one of the most vulnerable tracks from James Arthur.

7. Sermon

Sermon is James Arthur’s collaboration with Hip-Hop artist Shotty Horroh, released in 2019 as part of the singer’s album “You.” The song blends James’s soulful voice with an edgy rap performance from Shotty Horroh as they belt out lyrics about the ups and downs of life. The lyrics are centered around the idea of finding strength in the struggles of life, and overcoming the challenges that come with it. Sermon’s unique composition and powerful message has made it a fan favorite and one of James Arthur’s most popular songs.

Overall, James Arthur’s music is a blend of soulful ballads and catchy pop hooks, earning him a loyal following around the world. His ability to craft emotionally-charged lyrics, coupled with his powerhouse vocals, has made him one of the most promising artists in the industry.