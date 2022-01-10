With half of the season gone, our local club Newcastle United F.C. sits in 19th position, facing relegation if they don’t improve. Let’s have a look at some of the possible future signings and their probability of joining the club.

With the recent addition of former Manchester City player Kieran Trippier the team looks to improve their squad in order to avoid relegation. He might not be the only signing that The Magpies will seek to acquire during this January transfer window.

With Newcastle United’s top scorer Callum Wilson facing the possibility of missing the rest of the season, The Magpies are desperate to buy a new striker that will give them the goals that they so desperately need.

Divock Origi (Liverpool)

The Belgium international is about to return from a muscular injury. However, the Liverpool player might not set his foot on Anfield Road before his return as plenty of transfer rumours circles around him. One of them is that the player is moving north to Newcastle. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Liverpool might want to make some money on him, before he leaves on a free transfer. Origi has only played 3 Premier League games this season, which has resulted in two goals. With a price tag of around 7 million pounds, this transfer could be a cheap solution to Newcastle’s recent bad form.

Transfer Probability: Average

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Another player who has been a part of the Liverpool squad is Dominic Solanke. Now, he is playing in the second division with the Championship team Bournemouth – and he is doing well. His team is set to make a return to the Premier League, and they are currently leading the Championship. Much of their success is due to Solanke. With 18 goals in 25 games this season he is the team’s top scorer. Newcastle needs to make a big offer in order to lure him away, but as the club with the richest football owner in the entire world, money is not an issue. Newcastle might also consider the fact that the player has only scored 4 goals in his 63 Premier League appearances.

Transfer Probability: Average

Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Newcastle United is planning to strengthen their defensive line, and Diego Carlos is one of the players that Eddie Howe has targeted in order to do so. With the team having conceded 42 goals in the first 19 games, it should be an area that needs to be strengthened. According to thesun.co.uk they have already seen a bid of 25 million pounds being rejected. This, however, has not stopped them from placing a new one at 40 million pounds. Sevilla is currently fighting with Real Madrid for the title, so a big bid is necessary to make them sell. Another problem might be that the player is not willing to change to a relegation-faced team midseason.

Transfer Probability: Low