Davies Tracey was established in 2002 and so recent months have seen the firm celebrate 20 years in business.

Having always been based in Stockton-on-Tees, but having been in offices on Teesdale Business Park for 10 years now, Davies Tracey has grown to employ 30 members of staff, have a second office in Stokesley, and represent over 1400 clients. Made up of both businesses and individuals, clients span the UK but with the majority in Teesside, Davies Tracey prides itself on offering accountancy and business advice based on sound knowledge of local business.

Craig Davies, Managing Director, says:

“Twenty years in business is certainly something to be proud of, particularly when you look at what businesses as a whole have faced in recent years alone. We always say that our clients benefit from the wisdom, experience and stability of a long-established organisation so reaching this milestone certainly underlines that. That said, we won’t be standing still, with business growth planned centred around the delivery of specialist services, and embracing technology – without losing sight of the personal touch.

We want to thank all those clients who have helped to grow and develop the practice over the years as well as all the staff and supporters of the business.”

Davies Tracey has chosen to celebrate its business anniversary in several ways – as cakes in the office are never in short supply! From client offers and staff socials to charitable donations and most importantly a new acquisition, it’s been a busy couple of months.

In addition, the Davies Tracey team have been compiling the ‘DT Top Twenty’ – their list of what should be celebrated across the firm. The full list can be found on the Davies Tracey website, but the top sources of pride are:

In 20 years, Davies Tracey has helped 24 people pass their accountancy exams (and are still going). As well as covering costs, the team work around time off needed and give up their own time to help people revise.

Davies Tracey’s long-lasting client relationships include connections with some clients for over 100 years, working with 3rd or 4th generations of businesses – their roots going back this far through the acquisition of Gilchrist Tash in 2012, who were established in the 1870s.

Currently, through DT payroll – the firm’s outsourced payroll service, approximately 2000 people are regularly paid, accurately and on time.

In 20 years, Davies Tracey have raised over £40k for local charities, and helped the community in other ways including sponsorships and installing a defibrillator.

Davies Tracey’s story is certainly an inspiring one, including the acquisition of several small accountancy businesses, organic growth, multi-million pound clients, individuals enjoying greater wealth, a Strategy Group where staff input into the running of the business, and many more examples of how Davies Tracey has successfully reached this milestone. Ultimately though, it’s because their clients know that they’re in safe hands with Davies Tracey – hands that are currently raising a glass to the next 20 years.