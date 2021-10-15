- 11.3 million British men and women feel too embarrassed to purchase sexual health products.
- The uncomfortable, awkward shopping experience seems to derive from un-inspiring, obvious packaging, as around 12.7 million British adults wish more discreet packaging on sexual health products was available
Addressing these consumer insights, Roam are facilitating the conversation to break down the social stigmas which lie within the purchase journey of sexual wellness products, with the launch of four premium lubricants comprising a chic, contemporary design which will compliment other aesthetically pleasing beauty products within your shopping basket or tabletop.
Roam Refreshing Gel Lubricant – For the Front – £25 (200ml) £15 (100ml)
100% natural lubricant with certified efficacy, formulated for optimal lubricity
Active ingredients – Agave for hydration, Aloe for care and Jojoba to refresh, hydrate, care for skin
Comforting Silk Lubricant – For the Back –£25 (200ml) £15 (100ml)
Available in an easy-squeeze 100 ML tube, £15.00 or handy 200 ML dispenser format, £20.00
Unique 100% natural silk lubricant has been designed for extended lubricity with a formulation that comforts, hydrates and repairs.
Active ingredients include Tonka Bean (repair); Olive (hydration) and Aloe (comfort).
Visit exploreroam.com to explore the collection.