Alex Griffiths, co-founder at Roam said “We believe that everyone should be confident and comfortable buying sex care. We want to help consumers re-appraise their relationship with sexual care and support them in their exploration of what feels natural through a premium product offering that better aligns to modern and diverse sex lives. We’re set on overthrowing the weight of tired, old preconceptions about sex and creating a brand that’s truly inclusive and represents diversity in society’.