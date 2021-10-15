Brand-new sex care brand, Roam, created by L’Oreal co-founders Alex Griffiths and Ben Taylor, found the following shocking statics when researching sexual shame, which still pervades our society when purchasing sexual health products.
  • 11.3 million British men and women feel too embarrassed to purchase sexual health products.
  • The uncomfortable, awkward shopping experience seems to derive from un-inspiring, obvious packaging, as around 12.7 million British adults wish more discreet packaging on sexual health products was available

Addressing these consumer insights, Roam are facilitating the conversation to break down the social stigmas which lie within the purchase journey of sexual wellness products, with the launch of four premium lubricants comprising a chic, contemporary design which will compliment other aesthetically pleasing beauty products within your shopping basket or tabletop.

Inclusivity is just as important to Roam as is debunking sexual taboos, as each bottle features braille and is square so cannot roll. Plus, the beautiful bottles are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
Alex Griffiths, co-founder at Roam said “We believe that everyone should be confident and comfortable buying sex care. We want to help consumers re-appraise their relationship with sexual care and support them in their exploration of what feels natural through a premium product offering that better aligns to modern and diverse sex lives. We’re set on overthrowing the weight of tired, old preconceptions about sex and creating a brand that’s truly inclusive and represents diversity in society’.

Roam Refreshing Gel Lubricant – For the Front – £25 (200ml) £15 (100ml)

Available in an easy-squeeze 100 ML tube, £15.00 or handy 200 ML dispenser format, £20.00

100% natural lubricant with certified efficacy, formulated for optimal lubricity 

Active ingredients – Agave for hydration, Aloe for care and Jojoba to refresh, hydrate, care for skin 

Comforting Silk Lubricant – For the Back £25 (200ml) £15 (100ml)

Available in an easy-squeeze 100 ML tube, £15.00 or handy 200 ML dispenser format, £20.00

Unique 100% natural silk lubricant has been designed for extended lubricity with a formulation that comforts, hydrates and repairs. 

Active ingredients include Tonka Bean (repair); Olive (hydration) and Aloe (comfort). 

Visit exploreroam.com to explore the collection.