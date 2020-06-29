Automating processes is not defined exactly, but depends on the approach that is given; a categorization can be made as a methodology or a set of technological tools that help to be much more efficient on a day-to-day basis. What you want to achieve is to identify, design, execute, document, monitor and measure the processes in a business, thus avoiding errors that lead to loss of efficiency.

An organization may consider whether to implement a workflow system to help it improve its productivity, but it is necessary that they know all the processes in detail in order to model, measure and study them. For this reason, the implementation of a system that does not depend solely on management is often carried out, but it is recommended that the entire organization be involved in one way or another.

Automating processes that have been carried out manually up to that point ensures that we save costs, time and, in addition, be much more efficient when it comes to carrying out our daily work. Today the market is very competitive, and more and more organizations are choosing to automate processes, in order to be much more profitable and efficient. Automation of administrative efforts is about automation of systems in order to make things much easier, effective and efficient, in addition to the operation of the organization.

In general, all the activities carried out by a person within the company have the objective of supporting a process, which may or may not be formalized, but it will always indicate how the information is found within the organization. When the processes are defined and it is clear which people, from which areas and the tasks they carry out within the process, the information you enter is better known, how it is transformed and how it is delivered at the end.

At this point, the company can begin to consider the needs or benefits of automating. Process automation aims to reduce costs by using the integration of applications that replace manual processes, speeding up the execution time of tasks and eliminating possible human errors that can be committed when working manually.

What are the main advantages of process automation?

– Minimize costs: the team workload is improved, reducing resources.

– The number of errors is minimized: it is necessary to avoid human or communication errors.

– Significantly increase execution speed – time needs to be reduced.

– Possibility of obtaining reports: quickly on the spot.

– Follow-up: allows the traceability of the process to be followed at all times.

– Control of results in real time: it needs to be updated.

– Eliminate the accumulation of paper: minimize costs in both material and printing.

What do we have to take into account when automating a process?

– Know the complete process.

– It is necessary to measure the times that we find ourselves using in each task.

– Analyze all aspects of the process we can eliminate or simplify.

– Lean on software or different applications that facilitate our work.

– Integrate different platforms and software that communicate with each other.

Automating processes ensures us save

A good follow-up and analysis of the process is carried out, and technology and advice must be provided to help us carry out good management within the organization and promote its growth. It is good to bet on the automation of processes in order to be much more effective in our administrative procedures, guaranteeing the quality service of our clients.

What kind of benefits for your business can process automation provide?

– The optimization of production processes: reduces the production cycle, improves the equipment load, and reduces the resources of the actions.

– Monitoring and control of results in real time, such as the general aspect in detail, facilitates decision-making.

– Process traceability

– Automation of processes that must be linked according to the databases of all sectors of the organization, in a common information system. This minimizes the number of errors, prevents communication errors, and increases processing speed.

– Define, configure and standardize business performance indicators.

– Get reports, at any time, consolidated with extremely useful indicators for management.

– Identify and remedy points of inefficiency, waste and misapplication of resources.

– Implement the workflow to eliminate errors and inconsistencies in the process.

– Significant increase in execution speed.

– etc.

Software to automate processes

There are various kinds of software that can support the automation process, one of which is what is called bespoke software. Today, we see that bespoke software development is quite massive and this development certainly has its reasons, which cannot be separated from the use of the software in the practice of real company organizations. This software is commonly used to support internal process automation which includes managing inventory, content, communication and, most importantly, human resources. In the end, the efficiency of the company will increase along with the reduction in production costs and increased business growth.

Process automation is becoming more common in the market, mainly due to its proven contribution to reducing production costs and efficiency. Process automation enables companies to continuously design, execute, observe, monitor and improve business processes, making it one of the most powerful competitive advantages of an organization. Systems that automate processes usually keep a history of state changes, but have fields to add comments. The most common is that, once completed, the date on which it was completed, the time used and the person who completed it are recorded.

Finally, a good system is not only dedicated to managing and assigning tasks, it is also capable of identifying among a queue of more than 200 tasks the one you need to choose it or to know its status. With the ability to manage more tasks and in a shorter amount of time, any waste that might have occurred in the past can be minimized. This is the essence of enterprise process automation and the reason why this is very important when a company is faced with fierce competition in the digital age.