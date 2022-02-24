Cross-platform frameworks have become a popular platform for app development for both startups and well-established organizations. With fast-advanced in technologies, market trends and competition is increasing. Therefore, it becomes difficult for startups to flourish in this highly competitive marketplace without establishing their online presence. Hence startups need a powerful and responsive app.

So, if you are thinking of building your startup app, then Flutter could be the ultimate solution for you to develop a feature-rich mobile app without spending fortunes. Flutter offers lots of features and functionalities. But is Flutter really the best option for you?

In this article, we have mentioned the five reasons why Flutter is the best choice for startup app development.

5 Reasons Why Developing a Startup App in Flutter is Ideal for Businesses

1. Higher Performance with Dart Language

As you may already know, Flutter uses an object-oriented language called Dart. Dart language uses Dart compile command to compile dart codes into targeted native codes. Furthermore, Flutter has three built-in Widgets- Stateful Widgets, Stateless Widgets, and Inherited Widgets. Therefore, there is no need for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) widgets in Flutter.

In addition to this, Flutters’ dart language allows the app to link directly with the native platform to help developers design even complicated apps with ease. Dart also uses isolates. Isolates are independent workers that use message passing to achieve simultaneousness. These Workers do not share memory. That way, dart offers high performance.

2. App Development with Alluring Design to Attract Audience

Another reason to use Flutter for Startup app development is its enriched UI features and intriguing designs. As you already know, Flutter has built-in powerful customized widgets which give the apps a native-looking feel and a seamless and crisp UI experience to users.

Furthermore, to increase the responsiveness of the apps, Flutter uses different widgets for different platforms like the Material Design for Android apps, Cupertino for iOS apps, etc. This way, developers can create a responsive, good-looking app with no hassle for Startups to attract visitors.

3. Hot Reload for Faster Development

Flutter framework lets you access its Hot reload feature that allows you to change and modify the code in real-time directly on the apps. Hot Reload is a quicker and more interactive method of app development where you can quickly make modifications to the code and see them immediately in a real-time environment.

Furthermore, Hot reload is good when injecting new functionality or altered codes at runtime. Because if there is a bug in the code during the development phase, you can quickly fix it. This way, developers can quickly add new functionality, fix bugs, and see their real-time improvements.

4. Google Powered Firebase

Flutter has google powered Firebase that provides a stable back-end solution. Google Firebase makes the Flutter platform a more feasible choice for mobile app development companies. With Firebase, Flutter attains out-of-the-box assistance, secure protocols for user authentication, hosting solutions, real-time database protection, and various key back-end features.

Moreover, the Firebase back-end features are crucial because they allow developers to reduce their back-end app development processes and expenses associated with them. This way, Firebase reduces the market time of the app and helps Startups get more opportunities to grow.

5. Smart Flutter Libraries

With Flutter, you get access to a wide range of Smart libraries. These libraries provide apps with lots of different functionalities and responsiveness. For instance, widgets libraries make Flutter a UI creation tool that lets you add functionalities, such as scrolling, resizing, icons, navigation, and fonts. In addition to this, Flutter libraries enhance the user experience of the apps built for internal communication or specific geographic area.

Furthermore, Flutter libraries allow developers to create and modify the app UI when developed for a specific geographical region, relying on the preferred language, text, etc. These libraries also help develop structured and persuasive UIs according to geographical locations.

Conclusion:

With Flutter, the mobile app development ecosystem continues to evolve because the Flutter framework is still relatively new. So, whenever you decide to create your startup app in Flutter, you must also consider the setbacks of Flutter. From our perspective Flutter is a great platform for startup app development.