When a school needs to create extra capacity for students, modular classrooms are a fast, affordable, and highly effective solution. The nature of modular buildings makes them perfect for school premises of any size, as they come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and formats.

Paragon Space specialises in modular classrooms and supplies them to schools across the UK. Below are a few reasons why choosing the modular route over traditional construction is so beneficial.

Ideal for all types of subjects

Whether you need general classrooms for subjects such as English, Maths, and Geography or science labs kitted out with all of the latest lab equipment, modular buildings are the answer. They can even be fitted with showers, bathrooms, and cooking appliances, allowing them to be used for everything from gym changing rooms to modern kitchens for home economics.

Temporary or long-term

Modular classrooms can be chosen as a temporary solution whilst other rooms within the main building are being renovated. Alternatively, they can be used as a permanent base for classes, teacher lounges, meetings, and storage, making them truly flexible and adaptable.

Designed around your exact needs

Paragon Space is proud to offer a comprehensive design service that enables you to decide a modular classroom’s size, layout, accessibility features, overall aesthetic, and even how furniture, equipment, and technology will be integrated throughout.

No matter how many requirements you have, our modular building experts will make it happen to full effect.

Modular classrooms are faster to install

Due to our modular classrooms being manufactured in our own warehouse, all we need to do is install them on your school grounds. This means there’s no need for lengthy construction work disrupting the flow of your premises, plus the levels of noise, mess, and dust during the installation process are kept to an absolute minimum.

They’re very cost-effective

We appreciate that school budgets are limited, which is why you’ll be pleased to hear that modular classrooms can accommodate practically any budget. Though the price tag is much lower than traditional construction, you can rest assured that the quality, safety, and versatility of our modular classrooms are never compromised.

Better air quality

Another benefit of modular classrooms is that due to them being manufactured in our indoor facility, moisture can’t get trapped within the floors, walls, and ceilings. Factory-controlled settings allow for better air quality, which is great for everyone’s wellbeing and especially staff and students with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Modular construction is greener

Schools are constantly looking for ways to be kinder to the environment, so choosing modular classrooms is a very responsible move.

Thanks to our extreme attention to detail, the vast majority of overflow materials during the manufacturing process are repurposed or recycled. Meanwhile, modular classrooms are lighter and easier to transport, resulting in lower carbon emissions when being moved to your school premises.

Together these factors make modular classrooms not only extremely convenient and affordable but also a greener option that will work in line with your school’s environmental policy.

Choose modular classrooms

