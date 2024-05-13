Why Summer is the Best Time to Install New Radiators

When it comes to home renovation projects, timing is crucial. Summer is an ideal time to upgrade your radiator if you’ve been planning to do so, especially after doing some maintenance. Shopping for radiators in the summer comes with many benefits, such as saving deals, better availability, and easier installations. Let’s have a look into why summer is the best time to buy a new radiator and how it can help you save money on energy bills and get ready for winter.

Get a Great Off-Season Deal

Summer is a perfect time of year to buy a new radiator at a reasonable price. Radiator sales are thought to be off-season, which means radiator retailers and manufacturers would regularly use enticing sales and price reductions to attract customers. These summer bargains can help you save a significant amount of money and make improvements to your heating system while sticking to your budget.

Get Ahead of the Rush

Summer months typically see a decrease in emergency calls and repair appointments for heating engineers. This reduction in workload allows engineers to focus more on installation projects. Consequently, scheduling your radiator upgrade during this period ensures quicker installation compared to the busier winter months.

More Options Available

Another reason to invest in a new radiator during the summer is the wider selection available. With higher stock availability during this season, you’ll have access to a wider range of radiators. Whether you prefer a column radiator or a heated towel rail, you’ll find plenty of heating products to choose from. With so many options available, you can go for a radiator that matches the decor of your home and your personal preferences.

Stay Ahead of the Game

Buying a new radiator in summer also means you can proactively prepare for the upcoming winter season. The last thing you want is to be caught off guard by a faulty or inefficient heating system when the temperature drops. You can rely on the performance and reliability of your new radiator, keeping your living spaces warm and comfortable throughout the winter. Planning ahead for the colder months will give you peace of mind and help you avoid potential heating problems when you need warmth the most.

Save on Energy Bills

Investing in energy-efficient radiators during the summer is a smart move that can save you a bundle of heating costs. Since the summer months usually don’t require using heaters, your energy bills are naturally lower. By investing in an energy-efficient radiator, you can make a long-term commitment to lowering your energy consumption and reducing your bills. With the modern radiators you can optimise the heat distribution, minimise energy waste and maximise the your heating system efficiency.