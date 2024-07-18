Why Sunderland’s apprenticeships receive top marks from Ofsted

The University of Sunderland’s apprenticeship programmes have been rated ‘Good’– with one ‘Outstanding’ feature – by Ofsted.

The University was awarded the rating by inspectors following an inspection on June 11 and 14.

The Overall Effectiveness of the University’s apprenticeship provision was rated ‘Good’, with one ‘Outstanding’ in the following themes:

Quality of Education: Good

Good Behaviour and Attitudes: Good

Good Personal Development: Outstanding

Outstanding Leadership and Management: Good

Good Apprenticeships: Good

Good Overall Effectiveness at Previous Inspection: Good

Sarah Beck, Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University of Sunderland, said: “This fantastic outcome was the result of a great deal of hard work by academic and support staff across the University who strive to provide our apprentices with the best possible learning experience.

“We are really proud of our diverse range of advanced, higher and degree apprenticeship programmes which give learners from all backgrounds the opportunity to fulfil their potential, whilst also meeting the workforce needs of our employer partners.

“To have this external validation from Ofsted gives us huge confidence as we look to develop and expand apprenticeships in the future.”

Inspectors found that the University has developed “a range of apprenticeship pathways to enable apprentices, many of whom have not participated in higher-level study previously, to train and progress into the sectors in which they aspire to work.

“They collaborate with employers and civic stakeholders to align their curriculum precisely with local and regional skills needs. For example, leaders and managers work with local NHS trusts and the local council to improve the recruitment of nurses and social workers. As a result, they are providing transformative opportunities to develop individuals, local services and the wider regional economy.”

Providing support for its apprentices is one of the areas where the University excelled.

The report said: “Tutors provide highly effective support to enable apprentices to balance the demands of their job roles alongside higher-level study. Staff educate apprentices about the positive impact of self-care on mental and physical wellbeing and equip them with the knowledge to make more informed lifestyle choices.

“Apprentices have access to a wide range of services, including talking therapies and a 24-hour crisis service to access professional help and support when they need it.”

Since launching in 2016 with just a handful of employers, the University’s apprenticeship scheme has grown year on year and is now currently educating and training more than 800 apprentices working on programmes from Level 3 to degree level across a range of sectors and job roles.

The University currently delivers over 20 apprenticeship programmes, working in collaboration with local employers, including Nissan, Northumbria Water, all local authorities and the NHS – providing nine healthcare-related apprenticeships.

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, Sir David Bell, said: “In recent years, the University has grown its work in apprenticeships as a way of contributing to the success of businesses and other organisations in the city and beyond. In doing so, we assist employers as they develop their staff, at the same time as enabling us to provide excellent opportunities, both professional and personal, to employees as they gain in knowledge, skills, experience and confidence.

“To have our work validated so positively by Ofsted is a significant accolade for our staff, as well as our partner employers and employees, and so I pay tribute to everyone involved.”

For more information on studying an apprenticeship at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/higher-and-degree-apprenticeships/