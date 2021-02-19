Chances are, your priorities changed during the pandemic. You are trying harder to keep yourself healthy and sane. Your job is likely to be affected and you are beginning to rethink how your future would look like if the crisis will continue for longer.

During such a time of uncertainty, the last thing on your mind could be making a career change and improving yourself. But in reality, this can be the perfect time for personal and professional development.

Using the Crisis as a Time for Reflection

As we shelter in place and keep our distance, now is the perfect time to reflect on what you really want. Are you happy with your career and your personal life? How can you tell if there is a need for you to focus on professional and personal growth?

Sometimes, we develop this false belief that we are okay with our jobs and how we have developed as a person. But at the end of the day, you feel unsatisfied and it feels like something is lacking. If you are experiencing the following signs, then it only shows that you need to prioritize self and career development.

You often feel overwhelmed, anxious, and stressed-out

There is no room for career advancement at work

You don’t have something to look forward to each day

You lack the confidence to take on new challenges

There’s this intense feeling of anger and frustration on the littlest things

You are no longer committed to your job

Your usual distractions are no longer working

You now flake on your word and no longer inspire other people

If you said yes to most of the items on the list, it only shows you could use more time improving yourself and your career. The crisis may not be the best thing that happened to anyone in the past year. But you can turn things around and use this time to create a better version of yourself.

Self-isolation gives you a lot of time to reflect on what you really want to achieve in the future. You can finally address issues you’ve been running away from and boost your confidence to chase after your passion. Stop making excuses and make self-improvement and professional development happen.

What Can You Do to Improve Yourself and Your Career Mid-pandemic?

The first thing you need is to ask yourself what you want to achieve. Set goals depending on your objectives and craft strategies you can realistically commit to. Don’t forget to stop making excuses.

Let’s say you are tired of working as an employee and wants to start a roofing business. It is not enough that you get yourself aroofing license or certificationand you know the basics of starting a business. You should also take time to study the market and get to know what consumers now need so you can better cater to their needs.

This goes to show that when it comes to self-improvement and career development, there is a need to invest in continuous learning. One won’t experience success overnight just because you learned the basics. If you want to stay competitive, you should invest time and energy in learning.

There is also a need to set healthy boundaries so you can focus on your goal. Avoid hanging out with toxic people whodonothing but drag you down. As much as possible, find a mentor who can help you improve on the things you need to improve.

Don’t be afraid to say no more often. The last thing you need is to constantly say yes to the people who do nothing but bring you down and diverts your attention against your goals. Learn to let go.

Remember that you are your own self. There is no need to align what you do with your family, friends, or even your coworkers. Do your own thing without leaving your responsibilities behind.

Don’t forget to know about your weaknesses. It is essential that you turn them into your strengths. Use these to your advantage so you can finally turn things around.

Start taking care of yourself. Studies show thatself-care leads to better performance. The more you neglect yourself, the more you will fail to live a healthier, happier, and successful life.

Last but not the least, find yourself three hobbies. One hobby will help you chase after your passion. The second one will help you stay healthy and active and the last will make you money.

This goes to show that you can use the pandemic to turn your life for the better. You may have lost your job, can’t hug your loved ones in person, and you’re feeling stressed out during the crisis. But why settle on what the current situation has to offer when you can do something to keep yourself productive? Choose to improve yourself and focus on developing your career and you can achieve greater things once the pandemic is over.