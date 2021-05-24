Mobile phones have become a necessity now than a luxury. There was a time when people used to keep the same phone for years. There were only limited companies in the market which used to manufacture the phones. But now there are players in the market which are launching one new model almost every day. Hence it has become common practice for people to change the phones frequently. But what do you with your old phone after getting the new one? Most of you might give it to your friend or a relative to use or sell it to the store.

Have you ever considered sell & trade-in your phone online? You might have seen many websites that offer the facility of buying your old phones at a great price. Apart from this you even get the option to sell your phone on your own. These websites are referred to as classified portals. There are many advantages of selling the phone online. If you are still hesitating to put your phone out on the website for selling purposes then here is the guide for you which will clear all your doubts. Let’s get started.

Fewer chances for bargain

You might have faced bargaining while selling your phone to the individual or any mobile store but with the online selling option you would not have to worry about this thing. Here you will be putting the price directly on the website along with the pictures of your phone. No one would get the option here to make the changes in the price or discuss the pricing. Here the buyer would need to pay the specified amount to you directly. Hence you can expect almost no bargain while selling your phone.

Get higher margin

Most of the time you need to deal with the middlemen while selling the phone since you might not have direct contact with the people who have the requirement. Hence you might get a lesser price while selling your phone. Here while selling online, you would not have to deal with any middle man and hence you can always expect a higher margin as compared to the other selling options. You can list your phone on the places like Facebook marketplace or craigslist and can expect replies on the same from the interested buyers. Hence you can always get multiple options to deal with.

Dedicated customer support

Being a customer, you might have expected quick customer support while purchasing any of your time. Similarly, any prospective customer would expect the same thing while buying your phone as well. He or she might have a query regarding the product, payment-related issues, or delivery issues. If you decide to sell a phone online then the website company generally takes responsibility for the overall support regarding the payment and the delivery issues. If your buyer gets any question regarding your phone then the website company would forward that query to you through email or message and you can reply to it.

Convenient payment options

While dealing through middle man or stores you generally get cash. If you decide to sell online then you can get multiple options for payment such as debit card, credit card, or bank transfer. In today’s digital era most people prefer online payment and they refuse to pay by cash. In this case, selling online would give your buyer many options to pay you online and you can get the payment instantly in your account.

Sell 24 x 7

If you are dealing with the middlemen then you might have the time restrictions to deal but being a working professional, you might have a limited time in a day. Due to this, you might not be able to deal with the customers during these hours. But selling the phone online would give the freedom to deal with the customers any time in a day. This online store is accessible to the buyers round the clock and hence you can expect the payment any time during the day or night. Similarly, if any of the buyers are looking to buy a phone and if he is a working professional then he would also find it difficult to look for the phone in a day. In this case, he finds it easier to look for the phone late at night. At this moment online stores come to the rescue. Hence it is convenient for the buyer as well as the seller.