Adapt & Drive helps motorists with disabilities and limited mobility save thousands as demand grows for alternatives to traditional vehicle purchasing

Mobility in Motion reports strong early success following soft launch, with some customers saving more than £7,000 on brand-new adapted vehicles.

Mobility in Motion is reporting strong demand for its Adapt & Drive vehicle purchase scheme just months after its soft launch, as more people with disabilities and limited mobility—including drivers and passengers—seek flexible alternatives to traditional routes for accessing adapted vehicles.

The growth reflects increasing interest in accessible vehicle ownership and the range of options available to disabled motorists. It also comes at a time when recent updates to the Motability Scheme, including changes to annual mileage allowances, excess mileage charges and VAT arrangements on advance payments, have prompted many people to review their mobility needs. While the Motability Scheme continues to play a vital role in helping millions of disabled people maintain their independence, Mobility in Motion says the changes have prompted more people to explore the full range of mobility options available.

The company is also keen to raise awareness that the Motability Scheme is not the only route to accessing an adapted vehicle. Adapt & Drive is available to anyone who requires vehicle adaptations, regardless of whether they are eligible for the Motability Scheme, offering an alternative purchasing option for drivers and passengers with disabilities or limited mobility.

Since introducing Adapt & Drive earlier this year, Mobility in Motion has helped customers across the UK purchase brand-new adapted vehicles through a fully managed service that combines vehicle sourcing, specialist adaptations and expert guidance under one roof.

Through partnerships with Kia, Nissan and Vauxhall, customers have also benefited from exclusive manufacturer discounts, with some saving more than £7,000 compared with the standard retail price of their vehicle, including the cost of fitted adaptations.

If buying a vehicle privately, customers currently have to source a vehicle, arrange adaptations and coordinate multiple suppliers themselves, however, Adapt & Drive provides a dedicated point of contact throughout the entire journey, from selecting the right vehicle through to fitting bespoke adaptations and handing over a fully adapted car ready to drive.

Matt Fieldhouse, Group Managing Director at Mobility in Motion, said:

“The Motability Scheme continues to transform lives and remains an incredibly important part of the UK’s mobility landscape. We’ve proudly supported Motability Scheme customers for many years through our vehicle adaptation expertise and that won’t change.

“What we’ve seen over the past few months, however, is that many people either don’t realise there are other ways to purchase an adapted vehicle or mistakenly assume they won’t qualify for specialist support.

“We’re receiving more enquiries from people asking what their options are, particularly following the recent scheme changes. Adapt & Drive exists to give those customers another route, whether they want to purchase outright, finance their vehicle or simply have one trusted organisation manage the entire process.”

Among the first customers to use Adapt & Drive was Derbyshire father Dannie, who saved £7,091.66 on a brand-new adapted Vauxhall Combo Life Electric through Mobility in Motion’s manufacturer partnerships.

Rather than arranging the vehicle purchase and specialist adaptations separately, Dannie benefited from a single point of contact throughout the process and collected a fully adapted vehicle fitted with a Smart Lifter boot hoist, ready to meet his family’s needs from day one.

Another customer, Ian, who was left with limited mobility following a stroke, and his wife and carer Elizabeth, used Adapt & Drive to replace an unsuitable wheelchair accessible vehicle with a fully adapted Nissan X-Trail tailored to Ian’s needs. Through the scheme, they saved almost £3,000, while choosing a vehicle that restored their confidence to travel together again.

Matt Fieldhouse continued:

“Every customer’s situation is different, which is why choice matters.

“Many people aren’t eligible for the Motability Scheme, some prefer to own their vehicle outright, while others simply want a simpler, more joined-up experience when purchasing an adapted vehicle.

“Our aim is to remove what can often be a complicated process by bringing together expert advice, vehicle sourcing, professionally installed adaptations and ongoing support, giving customers confidence they’re choosing the right solution for their individual needs.

“Adapt & Drive is just one part of what we do. Every day we continue to help people adapt the vehicles they already own, giving them the same expert advice and support that’s been at the heart of our business for decades.”

The growing demand reflects wider research conducted by Mobility in Motion among more than 300 disabled drivers, passengers and people with limited mobility across the UK.

The research found strong demand for:

a simpler route to adapted vehicle ownership;

one trusted provider to manage both the vehicle purchase and adaptation process;

greater flexibility through finance or outright ownership; and

expert guidance throughout the customer journey.

Adapt & Drive offers:

A free home demonstration to assess vehicle and adaptation suitability.

Flexible finance or outright purchase options.

Full ownership of both the vehicle and its adaptations.

Potential VAT relief for eligible customers.

A fully managed service from initial consultation through to vehicle handover.

Access to exclusive manufacturer discounts on selected new vehicles.

Matt Fieldhouse added:

“Ultimately, this is about helping more people stay mobile and independent.

“We’ve listened carefully to what disabled motorists are telling us. They want more choice, more flexibility and a simpler way to access adapted vehicles.

“The success of Adapt & Drive so far shows there is real demand for another option, and we’re excited to continue helping more people find the right vehicle for their individual needs.”