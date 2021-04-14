Wilton Engineering has continued to expand its workforce with the addition of 45 new recruits with plans to create further jobs.

In the past 12 months the Middlesbrough-based company has recruited more than 100 people across a range of engineering, design, management and support roles.

Created to support the delivery of a pipeline of projects in the offshore energy and defence industries, Wilton aims to continue to expand the workforce throughout 2021 and in the next two months will look to fill a further 25 vacancies for platers and welders.

The company provides multi-disciplinary engineering services from its 54-acre facility on the banks of the River Tees.

It has built an enviable reputation for the manufacture, industrial coating and loadout of large complex steel fabrications for industries such as offshore wind, oil & gas, subsea and more latterly the defence sector.

Bill Scott OBE, chief executive of Wilton Engineering, said: “We have built a buoyant order book for 2021 with a number of large-scale fabrication projects, which has enabled us to grow our workforce and take advantage of the wide range of skills that exist in Tees Valley and the North East.

“Being able to remain operational during the pandemic, with all of the additional safety and hygiene protocols in place, has ensured we have continued to be productive and deliver solutions to customers in our core sectors where we have a reputation for producing specialist and large complex structures.

“It is always satisfying to be able to create new jobs and support the economic prospects of Tees Valley at a time when the area has a lot of positive opportunities. I’m especially proud to be able to bring in much needed young talent into the company having just started four more additional apprentices. The last 12 months must have been extremely difficult for young people to get a practical apprenticeship and its fantastic that their hard work has been rewarded.

This area has been a focal point for industry for generations, which will continue if we’re able to maximise on the prospects in sectors such as offshore wind where the region has established a foothold and has so much more to offer.”