Wilton Universal Group chief executive Bill Scott OBE is part of a collaboration with Stephenson Harwood LLP, HKA and Teesside University to launch the UK’s first Renewable Academy.

The launch of the academy, which is designed to provide professionals providing support services to the renewables industry with sector knowledge and insights, was marked by the unveiling of its first programme, ‘Introduction to Offshore Wind.’

Sponsored by London-based international law firm Stephenson Harwood LLP, it is the first UK course specifically targeted at educating industry professionals involved in energy about offshore wind and hydrogen.

The course, which begins in June 2022, will give participants a comprehensive view of offshore wind projects, covering topics such as the UK wind market, major players, farm identification, ownership, contracting, foundations, floating wind, construction, insurance and hydrogen production.

On the final day of the course, delegates will visit Wilton Universal Group’s 112-acre fabrication facility and travel on a vessel to see an offshore wind farm in operation.

Tony Concagh, Tom Adams and Cathal Leigh-Doyle from Stephenson Harwood LLP will provide the legal sessions on the course, and they have secured wider involvement from other representatives in the industry such as BP, RWE and Acteon.

Bill Scott OBE, CEO of Wilton Universal Group said “It’s great news to see an International Renewable Academy being launched in Teesside within Teesside University’s amazing facilities and delivered by a golden list of presenters covering all aspects of Offshore Wind and Hydrogen. It is a testimony to see how far Teesside and the wider North East has gained the depth of knowledge in these hugely interesting renewable Industries and we look forward to welcoming the cohort of attendees at our facilities.”

Liam McIvor, Director of the Renewable Academy, said: ‘After delegates spend three days learning and networking with renewable energy market leaders in a classroom environment, delegates will then be able to see the technology and components in real life when they tour one of the UK’s most respected fabrication yards.

“Wilton Engineering also recently announced a flagship 40GW green hydrogen project with Protium on the same site, so it is a great time to be involved with Wilton and relevant stakeholders. This site tour, before going offshore to see a windfarm in operation, will be for many a once in a lifetime opportunity. We are delighted to partner with Wilton Engineering and once again, be able to showcase the North East as a leading location in the UK’s green transition.”

Warren Harrison, Dean, Teesside University International Business School, said: “The Tees Valley is at the forefront of the UK’s renewable energy sector, and it is a privilege to host the UK’s first Renewable Academy at Teesside University International Business School. We look forward to welcoming delegates to our campus and to help showcase the wealth of opportunities available across the industry.”