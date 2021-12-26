Awe-inspiring GT Speed to compete in Real Racing 3 mobile game by Electronic Arts

New ‘in-game’ event allows players to earn their own virtual GT Speed

Real Racing 3 is an award-winning franchise for global gamers

November 16 launch for week-long ‘in-game’ challenge event – formidable GT Speed available for in-game purchase thereafter

Real-life Bentley Continental GT Speed is the most dynamic road car in Bentley’s 102-year history

New model races from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds) and on to a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h)

(Crewe, 17 November 2021) The new Bentley Continental GT Speed has joined the starting grid of the latest update to Real Racing 3 – an award-winning, free to play mobile game by Electronic Arts (EA). The announcement coincides with an exclusive week-long event, where players will be able to compete in a series of racing challenges to win their own virtual GT Speed track car.

The seven-day, ‘in-game’ challenge starts 16 November, giving Real Racing 3 fans the chance to earn a high-performance GT Speed to drive against other global competitors. Thereafter, any player can purchase Bentley’s breathtaking grand tourer to race from the game’s store.

Real Racing 3 is an ultimate car racing experience, challenging players around the world to simultaneously pit their virtual driving skills against each other at 40 famous circuits. The multi-player mobile game has been downloaded over 500 million times, with meticulously detailed cars and high quality visuals.

The new, real-life Bentley Continental GT Speed already has the perfect sporting credentials for gamers. A formidable, 6.0-litre W12 engine is tuned to a unique Speed calibration, creating the most dynamic road car in the company’s illustrious 102-year history.

Enhanced with an innovative suite of technologies, such as Electronic All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring and Bentley Dynamic Ride, the latest model races from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 thrilling seconds (0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds) and on to a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).

Phillip Dean, Lead Mulliner & Motorsport Designer at Bentley, said: “Real Racing 3 is an award-winning driving experience that sets the standard for mobile racing games. The new Continental GT Speed will offer discerning players incredible agility, thrilling driver engagement and immense power from its sublime W12 engine.”

Real Racing 3 was launched in 2013 by Australian-based Firemonkeys Studio and published globally by Electronic Arts. Since then, over 13 billion races have been completed in 100 countries – currently more than 10 million races a day. The app can be downloaded for use on iOS, Android or Amazon devices.

The virtual game to win the GT Speed begins 16 November.

www.ea.com/games/real-racing/real-racing-3