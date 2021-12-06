A South Lakes based chef has been working with school pupils in Carlisle to learn new skills and consider careers in the catering and hospitality industry.

In seeking out the next generation of top chefs in the region, Daniel Winstanley from the English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues ‘Culinary Academy’ visited Richard Rose Morton Academy to talk to the Year 10 students and take them through their own cookery session.

The class looked at techniques to use all cuts of meat to create restaurant standard dishes. They learned to break down whole British chickens into separate parts, creating a classic Sauté Chasseur and deboning thigh sections for a chicken mousse.

Zack from the group said: “It taught me a lot of new things”, whilst Shaun added: “It was difficult but one of the best things I have ever done”.

Delivered in partnership with Kendal College, the Culinary Academy offers a fully accredited two year apprenticeship programme for school leavers over 16 to train as commis chefs. The course allows students to hone chef skills whilst earning a wage with the hotel group.

Richard Rose Morton Academy teacher Rachel Jones says: “As a member of staff, I have to say that Daniel offered a wonderful experience to our students. They were engaged, excited and successful. Thank you so much.”

Daniel Winstanley adds: “The session gave the pupils a hands-on opportunity to see how a chef works. The Culinary Academy is designed for youngsters to train, earn and learn with us. Those who enrol get to work with head chefs across our venues and take qualifications to set them on their way to exciting careers.”

For further information about English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues and its ‘Culinary Academy’, email group.chef@englishlakes.co.uk or visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/jobs/culinary-academy/ to complete an application form.