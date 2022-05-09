It’s time for the BBQ weekend getaway and all we need is delicious barbeque grabs matched with the perfect bottle of wine to make a weekend to remember. Good mood is a must, of course!

Barbequing itself is the favorite weekend activity for everyone. Enjoying the spring or summer sunshine flavored with the mouthwatering blend of smoky spices is the key to a happy and stress-free life. So, a glass of our favorite, perfectly-matching wine is simply the cherry on the cake.

According to Decanter.com there are some classic barbeque-wine pairings which enhance each other’s taste when combined. Below you can find the pairing tips for your next barbeque event.

Barbeque Chicken– Warm climate Chardonnay

Warm-climate Chardonnay is less acidic, with fresh ripe fruit notes of papaya, pineapple and yellow peach. This Chardonnay is generally full-bodied and contains a higher amount of alcohol. El Enemigo Chardonnay is an excellent choice for you juicy, grilled chicken dish.

Barbeque Steaks- Malbec, Syrah

Well balanced Malbec with wonderful notes of blackberries, plums, and green pepper is a perfect match with soft, juicy steaks of high-quality meat. El Enemigo Malbec 2018 is smooth and mouthful medium-bodied red wine, perfectly matching with herbs-buttery and garlic sauces. You can also try Kaesler The Bogan Shiraz 2018 from South Australia, full-bodied shiraz with a perfect blend of dark fruits and fine herbs. Excellent choice for hearty red meat meals.

Burgers- Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel

Hearty ground beef burgers are perfectly complemented with a glass of perfectly structured tannins that can balance the grilled beef structure. The best options include some powerful Cabernet Sauvignon or Zinfandel. A mouthful of smooth, perfectly blended dark fruits and baking spices from the DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 is what your generous, gourmet burger needs. It goes well with all spices and dressings. Rombauer Vineyards Zinfandel 2019 with perfectly balanced silky texture, and notes of blackberry jam and caramel is another marvelous choice.

Barbeque Sausages- Tempranillo, Pinot Noir

Tempranillo makes an excellent pairing with grilled meats, vegetables and smoked foods. Everything spicy pairs well with Tempranillo, including sausages, tacos, or corn dishes due to its savory taste. Experts recommend the Spanish La Rioja Alta Gran Reserva Vina Arana 2014, medium-bodied, intense blend of raspberries and redcurrants, ripe red plums and balsamic notes that will pair perfectly with your spicy grilled dishes. Bread & Butter Pinot Noir 2019 offers vanilla, oaky and buttery notes, combined with pepper and blackcurrant flavors.

Barbeque Pork Chops – Valpolicella, Dry Rosé

Valpolicella is an Italian red wine recommended for everyday food pairing and barbecue foods, including pepperoni pizza, roasted chicken or pork chops in red sauce. Ferragu Valpolicella Superiore 2017 is a great option for barbecued pork, but it also pairs well with pasta, beef and chicken. Another amazing option is a dry Rosé wine that pairs with grilled meats, salmon, soft cheese and hummus. Try L` Excellence Rosé 2021 , intense and fruity, elegant, dry Rosé wine to pair with grilled pork, chicken or veggies.

Grilled Salmon- Rosé Sparkling, Pinot Noir

The best matching pair of sparkling Rosé is grilled fish, salmon and all types of seafood. There is an amazing pink wine coming from beautiful Italy, providing an amazing experience of crisp, sparkling notes of strawberry, apple, grapefruit and minerals, offering well-balanced bitterness and freshness. The grilled salmon will be paired with Giusti Rosalia PRosécco Rosé Eextra Dry 2020. Natural blending of Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir is craftily poured into a marvelous bottle of wine. Chateau Ste Michelle Sparkling Brut Rosé is another fair companion of pink grilled salmon and other fatty fish.

Grilled Vegetable Skewers- Gruner Veltliner , Chilean Sauvignon Blanc

Soellner Wogenrain Gruner Veltliner 2019 is an amazing organic wine, delicious choice for veggie skewers and grilled vegetables. It also matches well with green leafy salads, asparagus risotto or herby roasted chicken. Matetic EQ Sauvignon Blanc Coastal 2020 will make a unique experience when combined with grilled vegetable kabobs.

Final Tips

If you still cannot decide what kind of barbeque and wine you will consume, opt for wines that can pair with most of the grilled dishes, including Malbec, Riesling, Dry Rosé, Champagne or other sparkling wines.

Always serve the red wine chilled if the temperature exceeds 20°C.

For more premier wines visit 8wines.com and discover all the magnificent flavors in the world of wine.