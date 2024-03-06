Winners of the MEFFYS 2024 announced – the ‘Oscars’ of the mobile ecosystem

The winners of the prestigious MEFFYS 2024 Awards have been announced.

The MEFFYS, hosted by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the Mobile Ecosystem. This is when the industry has the opportunity to recognise, celebrate and showcase those individuals and companies that have made a significant difference in 2023.

This year’s MEFFYS once again broke all previous records in its 19 year history, with the largest ever number of nominees and votes.

Sometimes referred to as the ‘Oscars of the Mobile Ecosystem’ the MEFFYS has seven award categories, and the winners are:

Global Connectivity – Telin

Mobile IoT – ENEA

Personal Data & Identity – Buthan’s Druk Holding & Investments

Payments – Link Mobility

Enterprise Communications – GreenAds Global

Content & Advertising – Sam Media

Special Award: Personal Contribution to the Mobile Ecosystem – Tim Ward

Plus, the MEFFYS Sustainability Award was given to Fairphone in recognition of the launch of the fully recyclable Fairphone5.

“A massive congratulations to all the winners of this year’s MEFFYS. There were so many fantastic entries, and each award is well deserved. We hope they help to showcase the companies and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the mobile ecosystem. As ever, it is humbling to have the opportunity to celebrate our industry and its amazing talent, and we are thrilled we had a packed house for what is becoming the social highlight of MWC.” said MEF CEO, Dario Betti.

Gerrit Jan Konijnenberg, initiator of MEF Sustainability activities, said of the sustainability winner; “‘Fairphone is a pioneering leader in the ethical smartphone industry, committed to creating sustainable products as transparently as possible, challenging the status quo of the electronics industry.”‘

The awards ceremony was held at the beautiful Casa Llotja de Mar in central Barcelona.

The MEFFYS 2024 was, as always, a glitzy, red-carpet event with food, drink, and DJs. The award ceremony itself was followed by a Studio 54 disco until the early hours. The MEFFYS is already known as one of the highlights of the MWC social calendar and the perfect place to meet old friends and new, and take the pulse of the latest new ideas and trends.

“The MEFFYS is a true representation of the best in the industry. The winners are nominated and voted for by professionals in the industry in an open online contest. There is so much talent in the industry it is a tough job to pick the winners – so we ask the industry as a whole to make those choices.” Dario Betti the CEO of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum commented.

“For the second year running we included the MEFFYS Award for Sustainability, this was judged by a panel of three industry experts and it is encouraging to see how much is being done to make the mobile ecosystem more sustainable. We hope this award will encourage even greater efforts towards sustainability in the future.”

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides its members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

