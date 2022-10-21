The winners of the annual Ward Hadaway North West Fastest 50, in partnership with the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce have been announced.

The Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 celebrates the North West’s fastest-growing, most innovative businesses that are independently owned. Now in its 13th year, the North West Fastest 50 looks at publicly available financial data from the past three years and uses it to rank the most profitable, high-growth businesses in the region.

Celebrating as winners of the overall and large categories is Stockport-headquartered IMS Euro, a company that provides medical supplies to veterinary surgeries across the UK. Liverpool’s Applied Nutrition, worldwide suppliers of sports nutrition products, exporting to over 50 countries is the winner of the medium category. Training Qualifications UK, providers of Apprenticeships TEFL courses and skills support for the unemployed topped off the list of award winners, scooping the award in the small business category.

Liz Bottrill, Executive Director at Ward Hadaway, Manchester, said; “From Bolton to Burnley and Cheshire to Chorley, these North West’s businesses have demonstrated their talent, drive, innovation and resilience as they’ve adapted to ever-emerging challenges and continued to grow. Entrepreneurialism is alive and kicking across the region and the post-Covid era is shaping up to be a very exciting time for North West businesses.

“Armed with ambition, creativity and determination, they are breaking barriers and attracting investment, prosperity and jobs to the region. The 2022 Fastest 50 exemplifies this, demonstrating growth in a wide range of industries from manufacturing and construction to education and healthcare.

“Our congratulations to all those who made the list, it’s a fantastic achievement.”

Durgham Shamot, Owner & CEO of IMS Euro, said: “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award from Ward Hadaway and we congratulate all of the finalists on their achievements. It is the same passion to deliver exceptional service, quality and value every day to our customers that also underpins how we do things, ensuring our people, community and environment remain at the centre of our family values. We have just celebrated our 30-year family anniversary and while I reflect with pride on the achievements to date, I am more excited about the continuing IMS Euro story and bringing our exceptional service, quality and value to more customers across all healthcare sectors.”

