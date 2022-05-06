Dalton Park’s new £60,000 Play Park has been affectionately named ‘Shop and Slide’ after a competition to design an official brand logo was won by eight-year-old Rhys Savin from Darras Hall Primary School in Newcastle. Rhys’s artistic flair and clever play on words caught the attention of the judges and was chosen unanimously from over 120 school children’s entries to the ‘Leave your mark, name the Play Park’ competition, launched by the outlet shopping destination in October 2021. His artwork was unveiled in a special ceremony during the Easter holidays and Rhys also received a winner’s hamper packed with art goodies from Dalton Park.

Donna Savin, Rhys’ mother said: “Rhys loves having his design in the Play Park and can’t wait to show it off to his family and friends, and maybe his own kids one day!

“He opened all the art materials in his winner’s hamper once he got home and said thank you very much as he loves art, especially drawing and painting.

“He also made the school newsletter when he won. They are very, very proud of him. Thanks again Dalton Park.”