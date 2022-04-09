The fully electric edition of the new MINI 3-Door Hatch is now completing a major chapter in its series development process as it undergoes driving dynamics tests on the snow and ice at the BMW Group’s winter test centre in Arjeplog, Sweden.

The electric drivetrain, high-voltage battery, power electronics and charging technology of the new MINI prototypes are already demonstrating their high degree of maturity at extreme temperatures below freezing.

Snow-covered roads and specially prepared areas on frozen lakes serve as ideal test tracks and the test engineers can precisely tune the spontaneous power development of the electric motor, the control systems for optimising traction, cornering behaviour, suspension and damping characteristics as well as the character of the steering and braking system. The integrated application of all drive and chassis systems enables a mature degree of overall harmony, which will help the production model deliver the perfect balance of MINI go-kart feeling and driving comfort.

MINI is launching its fifth generation with the MINI 3-Door Hatch as the first model of the new MINI family. With its vehicle concept geared towards fully electric from the outset, it’s ideally suited to deliver hallmark MINI handling and creative use of space – plenty of room inside and a small footprint. It will be revealed in late 2023 and also available with internal combustion engine.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand said: “MINI is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic MINI 3-Door Hatch maximises the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalised touchpoints – and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint.”

The future core portfolio of all-electric powered vehicles will include the MINI 3-Door Hatch, a new crossover in the small-car segment and the next generation MINI Countryman in the compact segment. MINI is also developing concepts for John Cooper Works models with an electrified drivetrain.

This year, MINI will reveal its concept of the new all-electric crossover. The next generation MINI Countryman is set to be revealed in 2023 and will also be available with internal combustion engine.