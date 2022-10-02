With the nights getting darker and the temperatures cooling, here at Connected, we’ve gathered together some staple fashion pieces to update your wardrobe but also will stand the test of time, from affordable to luxury.

The Clothes

Plush’s The Cecily Wrap Top

Price: £195

Stockist: www.plushptown.com

Exclusive to Plush, this 100% sand coloured soft cashmere wrap-front top is crafted with the company’s signature floral motif. Long sleeves, a side tie, and features knitted flowers at the neckline. Wears well over anything, dress up over a long skirt or go casual with jeans. It will be your go-to sweater this autumn.

MISSONI Metallic Crochet-Knit Mini Dress

Price: £1,050

Stockist: www.net-a-porter.com

If you’re going to splash out on one piece, make it standout and something that will travel with time, definitely a collector’s piece.

Missoni’s iconic zig-zag designs were first created in 1962, but it wasn’t until the early ’70s that they made an impact in fashion. This figure-hugging dress is made from signature metallic crochet-knit and has a sporty polo collar. Wear yours over a turtleneck and with knee boots when the temperature drops.

Ladies Harris Tweed Stornoway Coat

Price: £275

Stockist: www.houseofbruar.com

When the temperatures start to drop and autumn leaves begin to fall, tweed is a classic.

Exclusive to The House of Bruar, this marled Harris Tweed Stornoway coat is created from wool that’s reared, spun, and woven in Britain, which means the highest standards of quality can be maintained at every stage. This one button coat makes it perfect whether you’re wearing a t-shirt and jeans or a throw over that little black dress.

Relaxed Fit Corduroy Trousers

Price: £69

Stockist: www.cos.com

Some people think corduroy goes in and out of style, we say it’s always a classic for autumn. Crafted from fine organic cotton-corduroy, these dark-green trousers have rounded barrel legs and a part-elasticated waistband that’ll be comfortable all day. Finish the look off with a pair of boots, heels, loafers or even trainers.

The Accessories

Moda in Pelle Kinsley Leather Loafers

Price: £90

Stockist: www.johnlewis.com

Bringing a smart edge to your ensembles, this pair of loafers by Moda in Pelle is made from leather for comfort and quality that you can rely on.

Set on a block heel, they have an almond-shaped toe that makes for a smooth finish.

The Camden Watch Company No.88 Design Lab Orange Watch

Price: £119

Stockist: www.camdenwatchcompany.com

When you think of autumn, you definitely think orange. The Camden Watch Company’s new timepiece has a polished black stainless steel case, making the dial the star, and an oxblood leather strap.

The lugs of the No.88 are based on those found on classic vintage watches, in contrast to the modern case shape. The dial and crown are reminiscent of steam train gauges.

Pencil Umbrella with Malacca Crook

Price: £85

Stockist: https://www.james-smith.co.uk

We may have had summer heatwave, but with the cooler temperatures setting in, we know to expect rain.

Malacca cane has been used in the craft of umbrella and walking stick making for over 100 years. Sourced from Malaysia, this smooth grass is left with a distinguished mottled pattern from the mud that splashes onto the cane during the monsoon season. This smaller-sized handmade umbrella is convenient, lightweight and strong and is intended to be worn over the arm.