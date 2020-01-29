Kerry Neesam has joined Newcastle-based brand and design agency Wonderstuff as design director.

Kerry graduated from Teesside University with a first class honours degree in graphic design in 2013. She worked in various agencies in the north east before moving to London to join an agency working with global brands where she was promoted to senior designer.

Kerry then became a lecturer at Shillington Education, an international private graphic design college, and continued her own practice working with smaller brands and start-ups.

Kerry commented: “Whilst I found working with students very rewarding I really missed designing full-time. I also wanted to return to my home region.

“At Wonderstuff I’m able to work closely with business owners to understand exactly what they need from the design to help them achieve their goals.”

Paul Alderson, founder of Wonderstuff said: “Kerry has great design and business experience. We are delighted to welcome her to our team delivering successful creative solutions for our clients.”

wonderstuff.co