A POMPOM Christmas tree is being created by Teesside care home residents for a hospital ward that cares for the elderly.

Residents at The Gables Care Home, on Highfield Road, Middlesbrough, are planning on donating the tree made from wool to the Elderly Care directorate at The James Cook University Hospital.

To complete their creation, they are appealing for donations of wool, so they can begin assembling the individual pompoms before arranging them into a Christmas tree.

Tina Mills, activities coordinator at The Gables Care Home, will also be upcycling a wooden pallet into a frame to attach the pompoms to.

She said: “We wanted to do something special for the elderly care directorate at James Cook Hospital as they look after our residents when they are poorly.

“We wanted to show them how much we appreciate their care and support – especially following the difficult year we have all faced in 2020.

“We are appealing for donations of wool so we are able to complete our pompom Christmas tree, so if anyone would like to help us say thank you to our key workers in the NHS, please do either drop off donations at the home or send them through the post.

“All donations will be hugely welcome.”

Donations of wool can be posted or dropped off at The Gables Care Home, Highfield Road, Middlesbrough, TS4 2PE.