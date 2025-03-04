WORK BEGINS ON AFFORDABLE BUNGALOWS IN NEW HARTLEY

CGI of a bungalow house type

Construction of new affordable homes in New Hartley, near Seaton Delaval, is set to start this month and is due to be completed within a year.

Led by Ascent Homes the house-building arm of Advance Northumberland, this development will transform a former garage site into nine modern, accessible homes designed for long-term independent living. The project highlights the capability as a trusted partner for local authorities, delivering high-quality, affordable housing through a streamlined turnkey service.

Each two-bedroom bungalow has been carefully designed to support residents in staying in their homes for as long as possible. Features include level access, and open-plan layouts in key areas. Built using insulated concrete formwork (ICF), the properties will offer excellent thermal efficiency and feature air source heat pumps for environmentally friendly heating. They will also be built with flexibility in mind to enable future adaptations if required.

Paul Errington, Director at Ascent Homes said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality, affordable homes that make a real difference to communities. This development is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strategic partnerships and sustainable building methods.

“With successful affordable housing projects already completed in Ellington, Choppington, and ongoing at Blyth and Berwick, we continue to demonstrate that we can meet housing demand efficiently and effectively.”

Site clearance work has commenced, ensuring the area is prepared for construction, which is scheduled to commence on 17th March. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The New Hartley development will provide much-needed housing for the area, benefitting from strong transport links, local amenities, and access to green spaces. The scheme has been carefully designed to fit in with the character of the village while also improving local infrastructure.

Councillor Colin Horncastle, Cabinet Member for Improving our Environment at Northumberland County Council, said: “This development is a great example of how we are working in partnership to provide high-quality, affordable homes that meet the needs of our residents.

“The bungalows have been thoughtfully designed with accessibility and sustainability in mind, ensuring they remain suitable as residents’ needs change over time. It’s fantastic to see this project move forward, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the local community.”

This project is one of several affordable homes schemes currently being delivered by Advance Northumberland. So far this year, keys have been handed over for 37 affordable homes, including shared ownership and affordable rent properties.

These include 13 dementia-ready bungalows in Blyth that are nearing completion, while work continues on 56 affordable bungalows and houses in Berwick in partnership with Bernicia Homes.

Ascent Homes is on track to have delivered around 767 homes by mid-March, 153 of which will be affordable – accounting for 20 percent of its total housing output. Alongside these affordable homes, around 100 properties will be available for private sale this year across various development sites in Northumberland County.

To find out more about Ascent Homes, visit: www.ascent-homes.co.uk