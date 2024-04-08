Work Better, Live Better: Here is the Next Generation Interstar

The next generation Nissan Interstar is introduced for the first time ever – with a full-electric powertrain – Interstar-e – in addition to a diesel option also available for European customers.

With rapid D/C Charging, reaching an impressive 157 miles range in just 30 minutes, a towing capacity of 2500kg, and a wide range of body derivatives and sizes, Interstar-e is the ideal partner for businesses of all sizes.

The diesel version of this new model offers a manual or a nine-speed high torque capacity automatic gearbox and class-leading fuel efficiency.

London, UK (7th February 2024) – Introducing the next generation Nissan Interstar, the large van engineered and perfected to become the most cutting-edge addition to Nissan’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) portfolio yet. The model features increased size and versatility, ensuring it can be tailored to be as unique as the customers it serves, and is also Nissan’s first large van available with a 100% electric powertrain, without a compromise on performance.

The perfect companion for the everyday hero

Tailored to meet the diverse and specific needs of businesses of all shapes and sizes, the all-new Nissan Interstar prioritises efficiency, maximum capability and customer well-being. Boasting a design that exudes a truck feel, its assertive front grille enhances the commanding presence of the vehicle. With a dedicated focus on delivering practicality and power, the Interstar stands as the epitome of reliability and strength for everyday businesses on the move.

Interstar comes with Nissan’s standard warranty of five years or 100,000 miles, or eight years or 100,000 miles for Interstar-e battery, ensuring peace of mind for every journey.

The next generation Interstar will race into the market with a wide range of factory-built conversions, including Tipper, Dropside and Box Van – ensuring a large van that is as diverse as its customers, and can take businesses of all sizes to the next level of efficiency.

Whether a high cargo volume, long distance driving capability, additional passenger room or heavy duty hauling is needed, the next generation Interstar and its various modes have got you covered.

Work better, live better

The all-new Interstar-e, Nissan’s first fully electric large van, will deliver a more sustainable ride without compromising on performance – with an 87kWh battery providing a top range of over 286 miles and allowing users to reach client after client without ever having to worry about the autonomy. Nissan’s D/C Charging offers rapid capabilities, recharging up to 157 miles in just 30 minutes, and a shorter mission version with a 40kWh battery for approximately 124 miles. At the same time, its A/C Charging capabilities cater for depot charging from 10-100% in under 4 hours.

As a model designed primarily for inner-city driving, the Interstar-e complies with all urban policies on pollution and air quality, giving users reassurance as they operate across eco-conscious cities and help keep society moving.

“Nissan’s next-gen Interstar is the ultimate ally for essential businesses that keep society running. With an all-electric version, increased load capacity, and a diverse range of conversion options, we’re delivering exactly what our everyday champions – the SMEs of the world – need to keep society running smoothly!” Nicolas Tschann, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Director, Nissan Europe.

Whether you’re looking for additional battery autonomy or greater diesel fuel efficiency, the next generation Interstar has got your back. The new model will be equipped with class-leading aerodynamics, with a 20% Drag (SCx) Reduction, helping customers save either fuel or electricity and maximise their driving range and business efficiency.

The next generation Interstar also boasts a 40mm wider side door alongside a 100mm longer load area, giving customers that critical extra room to pack in more of their goods and services. Worried about packing in too much heavy equipment? Nissan’s brand-new large van also boasts serious payload competitiveness of up to 1.6 tonnes for the electric version and almost 2 tonnes for ICE options, making it all the more suitable for businesses needing to shift heavy duty cargo.

Moreover, the 4 tonne Interstar-e with a payload of 1.6 tonnes can be driven across Europe with a regular driving license, allowing users access to a payload that is larger than more common 3.5 tonne diesel vans.

Both the diesel and EV versions of the next generation Interstar are equipped with a max towing capacity of 2500kg, allowing for a greater range of products, goods or equipment that can be towed by the model.

The next generation Interstar’s revamped interior also sets it apart from previous generations, designed with the driver and passengers front of mind. Durable seat covers along with a heated windshield and seats don’t just protect vehicle upholstery but provide much needed extra comfort and support to drivers, even during extended periods behind the wheel.

Manoeuvrability is also greatly improved in our newest model, boasting an improved turning diameter of -1.5 metres compared to older versions, making navigating tricky urban streets all the smoother, without compromising load carrying ability.

Safety at work and safety on the road

As with all our vehicles, the wellbeing of our customers is at the forefront. As standard, all new generation Interstar models are equipped with a wide range of safety features, including Forward Emergency Braking, Drowsiness Warning and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. The Trailer Sway Assist is also included in this brand-new offering, for added security whilst towing goods.

Our futuristic 1-box braking system also ensures that braking power is always optimised, regardless of how heavy the vehicle is. Additionally, Interstar’s reaction time for emergency braking is halved over previous generation models, giving drivers even greater peace of mind and allowing them to stay as safe as possible behind the wheel.

As Nissan continues to power forward to a cleaner, safer, more inclusive world – including fully electrifying our LCV lineup from 2026 – the next generation Interstar represents a crucial step on our journey, as we radically revamp a market legend to suit the myriad needs of our everyday heroes.

Want to know when you can get your hands on this all-new gem of a model? Pre-sales will be coming soon on Q2 2024, with the start of sales later this year on Q4 2024.