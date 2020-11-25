Nicky Jolley, the managing director of Darlington-based human resources specialist HR2day, is urging companies not to let their Christmas celebrations become the latest victim of the nationwide lockdown and has drawn up a list of possible alternatives to the traditional boozy night out.

The firm would normally spend the festive season advising clients how to avoid sticky situations arising from too much ‘Christmas spirit,’ however many companies are advising that they might do away with a party altogether, struggling to arrange something that abides by ever-changing restrictions.

With this in mind, Nicky has published a list to give employers a few ideas on how they can keep up morale within their teams, without compromising on all important healthy and safety rules, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Nicky said, “2020 has been one of the most challenging years we’ve ever known. That’s why, more than ever, we owe it to ourselves and our colleagues to make sure that we still enjoy the festivities this December!

“Some employers are tempted to write this year off as far as office Christmas parties are concerned, with the immediate obstacle of the lockdown, coupled with the looming spectre of economic hardship as we approach 2021. But because of all this uncertainty it’s more important than ever that workers know they’re valued and continue to feel like they’re an important member of the team.

“Clearly, this year is going to be different. We won’t be able to enjoy the same mulled wine-fuelled antics of a typical Christmas party but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate at all! It could be something as simple as sending gifts through the post, or as hilarious as Santa-themed fancy dress Zoom parties. There are lots of possibilities, but I hope these suggestions provide some ideas to keep the spirit of Christmas alive in the workplace, whether people are working remotely or following social distancing rules on-site.”

Nicky’s list of socially-distanced, workplace Christmas party ideas: