  • Sat. Jun 13th, 2026

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Construction North East North East News Northumberland

Work to strengthen long-term operation of Whittle Dene Reservoir starts this summer

ByNWater

Jun 13, 2026
Whittle-Dene

Northumbrian Water is set to begin essential improvement works at Whittle Dene Reservoir, helping to ensure the continued reliability of water supplies for customers across Northumberland. 

The £1.2m investment work will involve renewing control valves, replacing internal components where needed, and installing new equipment to support the long-term operation of the reservoir. The work is being carried out by the water company’s trusted supply partner, Esh-Stantec. 

These upgrades will strengthen the infrastructure that helps manage water levels safely and efficiently, particularly during periods of high demand or operational pressure.  

The improvements form part of Northumbrian Water’s ongoing programme of investment to maintain and enhance the water network, ensuring customers continue to receive a high-quality, reliable supply for years to come. 

From Monday 22 June until September 2026 a temporary road closure on the B6309 between Welton and Whittle Dene Reservoir will be in place to set up a site compound. A clearly signposted diversion will be in place during this time.  

John Calvert, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said: 

“These improvements are an important investment in the long-term resilience of Whittle Dene Reservoir and the wider water network it supports. By upgrading key infrastructure, we’re helping to ensure we can continue to manage water supplies safely and reliably for our customers. 

“We understand that this type of work can cause some disruption, and we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum. We’d like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding while these essential upgrades are carried out.” 

By NWater

Related Post

Business Construction Durham Connected Experts Law & Finance Life North East News Property
The Banks Group increasing investment in future growth plans after reporting £8.4m operating profit
Jun 13, 2026 JulianFPR
CoronaVirus North East North East News Northumberland
Work begins on new 6.6km water pipe to boost supplies in rural North Northumberland
Jun 13, 2026 NWater
Business North East Property
Adderstone Construction makes senior hire as project pipeline grows
Jun 12, 2026 brucey64

You missed

Business Construction Durham Connected Experts Law & Finance Life North East News Property
Construction North East North East News Northumberland
CoronaVirus North East North East News Northumberland
Business North East Property