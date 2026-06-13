Work to strengthen long-term operation of Whittle Dene Reservoir starts this summer

Northumbrian Water is set to begin essential improvement works at Whittle Dene Reservoir, helping to ensure the continued reliability of water supplies for customers across Northumberland.

The £1.2m investment work will involve renewing control valves, replacing internal components where needed, and installing new equipment to support the long-term operation of the reservoir. The work is being carried out by the water company’s trusted supply partner, Esh-Stantec.

These upgrades will strengthen the infrastructure that helps manage water levels safely and efficiently, particularly during periods of high demand or operational pressure.

The improvements form part of Northumbrian Water’s ongoing programme of investment to maintain and enhance the water network, ensuring customers continue to receive a high-quality, reliable supply for years to come.

From Monday 22 June until September 2026 a temporary road closure on the B6309 between Welton and Whittle Dene Reservoir will be in place to set up a site compound. A clearly signposted diversion will be in place during this time.

John Calvert, Project Manager at Northumbrian Water, said:

“These improvements are an important investment in the long-term resilience of Whittle Dene Reservoir and the wider water network it supports. By upgrading key infrastructure, we’re helping to ensure we can continue to manage water supplies safely and reliably for our customers.

“We understand that this type of work can cause some disruption, and we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum. We’d like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding while these essential upgrades are carried out.”