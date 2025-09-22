Northumbrian Water workers at North Shields beach

Northumbrian Water’s three-week beach blitz as part of national clean-up effort

More than 200 Northumbrian Water volunteers are helping to keep the North East coastline clean and tidy as part of the national Great British Beach Clean (19-28 September).

Stretching from Saltburn in Redcar to Seahouses in Northumberland, teams of employees are joining forces to tackle litter and protect the region’s beautiful beaches and marine life.

The clean-up campaign kicked off last week, with beach blitzes in South Shields and Redcar, and water employees have kept the momentum going ahead of the week-long event beginning Friday (19 September).

Activities will continue throughout the national campaign, organised by the Marine Conservation Society, making a full three weeks of action from Northumbrian Water.

Other beaches will include Beadnell, North Shields, Tynemouth, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Seaburn and Roker, Crimdon and Seaton Carew.

It’s part of the company’s Just an Hour employee volunteering programme, which encourages staff to give back to their communities in meaningful ways.

Their efforts are being supported by local councils and environmental partners including, Durham Wildlife Trust.

Zoe Frogbrook, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Northumbrian Water, said: “It’s incredible to see so many of our people coming together to support this week-long event, or in our case, a three-week-long event.

“We’re always happy to donate our time to protect our local beaches in this way. These clean-ups are about more than just litter picking, they’re part of our wider commitment to supporting communities and protecting the natural environment here in the North East.”

The Great British Beach clean, organised by the Marine Conservation Society and running from 19 to 28 September, aims to raise awareness of marine pollution and promote healthier seas.