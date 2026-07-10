FROM A CHELSEA BASEMENT TO A CULTURAL LANDMARK: THE 606 CLUB CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF MUSIC, MEMORIES AND LEGACY

In 1976, while London was experiencing a period of extraordinary cultural change, a small basement venue on Kings Road, Chelsea quietly began a journey that would go on to become part of the city’s musical history. Fifty years later, the 606 Club stands as one of the UK’s most respected and enduring independent music venues, continuing to bring together musicians, artists and audiences through a shared love of live performance.

What started as a small late-night gathering place for musicians has evolved into an iconic Chelsea institution, built on community, creativity and an unwavering commitment to supporting exceptional talent. Over five decades, the 606 Club has welcomed generations of musicians and performers, creating a unique legacy that has made it a destination for audiences from the UK and around the world.

Throughout its remarkable history, the 606 Club has welcomed an extraordinary range of artists, from emerging musicians making some of their earliest appearances to internationally celebrated performers. Among them is Jamie Cullum, who played some of his earliest London performances at the Club before becoming one of the UK’s most successful internationally acclaimed musicians, alongside artists including Claire Martin, Julian Joseph, Ian Shaw, Jason Rebello, Jeremy Stacey, Liane Carroll, Jim Mullen, Hamish Stuart and many more. It has long been a venue where exceptional talent is discovered, nurtured and celebrated, creating a legacy unlike any other.

Described by Jamie Cullum as “Best Live Music Venue in London,” the 606 Club continues to hold a unique place in Britain’s musical landscape, admired as much by the artists who perform there as by the audiences who return time and again.

Behind this extraordinary journey is musician Steve Rubie, who took over the 606 Club in October 1976 and has remained at the helm for almost 50 years. Originally trained as a dentist, Steve’s route into running one of London’s most celebrated venues was unexpected. After moving into music in the early 1970s, studying Classical Flute at Trinity College London and becoming a professional musician, what began as an opportunity became a lifelong dedication to the Club and its community.

Under Steve’s leadership, the 606 Club grew from its original basement location at 606 Kings Road into its current home at 90 Lots Road, Chelsea, establishing itself as a landmark venue known for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional live performances and support of musicians across generations.

For five decades, the Club has remained true to the spirit that defined its beginnings: a place where musicians can connect, audiences can discover incredible performances and creativity can continue to thrive. While the world around it has changed dramatically, the 606 Club’s sense of community and passion for live music has remained constant.

Reflecting on reaching this remarkable milestone, Steve Rubie says:

“Keeping the Club going for 50 years is a triumph of optimism over experience!”

Despite being synonymous with the Club for almost five decades, Steve is quick to point out that its success has never been about one individual.

“There’s a tendency for people to talk about the Club surviving for 50 years as something I’ve done, but that’s far from the reality. Without the hard work of the many dedicated staff who have helped make and keep things running here there is no way the Club could or would have survived this long. It is now and always has been a group endeavour…”

That sense of collaboration has shaped the 606 Club from the very beginning, creating a welcoming home for musicians and audiences alike while remaining committed to championing UK-based artists.

Steve explains:

“Back in the day we couldn’t afford US artists anyway, but even if we could have that was what Ronnie’s and The Pizza were already doing, so I made a point of specifically providing somewhere for UK based musicians to play. Basically turning a shortcoming (having no money!) into a positive…”

It is a philosophy that has helped define the Club’s identity over the past 50 years, nurturing generations of outstanding British musicians while building a reputation that has earned the respect of audiences and artists alike.

As Steve himself puts it:

“At the end of the day it’s just best to let the Music speak for itself…”

Steve’s contribution to music and the wider industry has been recognised throughout his career, including receiving the Worshipful Company of Musicians’ Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to Music in 2019. He continues to lead the Club while also performing regularly as a musician himself.

To celebrate this incredible milestone, the 606 Club’s 50th anniversary celebrations will take place throughout October 2026, bringing together artists, audiences and friends of the Club for a special series of events honouring five decades of musical history.

Full anniversary dates and programme details will be announced soon.

Follow 606 Club

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/606Club

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/606club

Website: http://www.606club.co.uk/