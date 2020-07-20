A CELEBRATED artist has helped launch special face masks produced to commemorate a charity’s 40th anniversary.

Mackenzie Thorpe has modelled one of the new face masks in his role as patron of the North East Autism Society (NEAS).

Middlesbrough-born Mackenzie, whose work is in demand all over the world, became patron last December and recently created a new pastel work, called Picked With Love especially for the charity. He also donated a two-year-old painting, called Love Picker to be used by NEAS.

The artworks are destined to become the designs for the labels on bottles of cider and apple juice produced by service-users at the charity’s New Warlands Farm, at Burnhope, County Durham.

Mackenzie is pictured wearing one of the masks in his studio – in front of ‘Picked With Love’.

He said: “These are difficult times for everyone, and the priority is for everyone to stay safe, so I’m, delighted to help the charity in this way. Face masks are going to be part of all our lives for the foreseeable future, so why not promote a great cause while wearing one?”

The branded face masks, produced for NEAS by Newcastle-based Your Print Specialists (YPS), are available for £4 from the charity’s website.

Georgia Brown, of YPS, said: “We are aware of the great work the North East Autism Society does, so we are delighted to be able to help in this way.”

Kevin Meikle, fundraising manager for NEAS, said: “The charity is really proud to have Mackenzie Thorpe as our patron, and we’re so grateful for his support in launching the commemorative face masks.

“It’s a great way of not only staying safe but raising vital funds for a charity supporting some of the most vulnerable people in the region.”