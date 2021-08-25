The innovative new barber concept which opened in three North East towns earlier this year, has announced the appointment of an award-winning, world-famous industry heavyweight as its Brand Ambassador and Artistic Manager.

Head Quarters, which has venues in Bishop Auckland, Darlington and Middlesbrough welcomes Eric Way, a celebrity barber and fashion designer who has dressed Shirley Bassey, Ivana Trump and cast members from Sex and the City, and was mentored by Jimmy Choo.

HQ Managing Director, Richard Bland, a former director and shareholder of the well-known SAKS Franchise chain, said: “It’s a real honour to have Eric on board. His exceptional eye for detail, style and trends will help us to continue shaping Head Quarters into the brand we wish for it to be. Eric will enable us to truly showcase ourselves and also formalise our offering across multiple venues which stands us in good stead for our future growth plans.”

Eric’s day-to-day role will involve identifying key trends and developing training which can then be rolled out to barbers, as well as creating an external education facility to train barbers from elsewhere. He will also be responsible for catapulting the brand forward via internationally renowned shows and events.

Eric said: “The first thing that struck me about Head Quarters is that it grabs attention – what Richard and the team have put together is very clever, it’s different and has high standards and is on track to be a leader in the industry. I’m excited to get stuck in and thrilled to be part of this.”

The education programme will feature skills-based certification, training junior barbers both for Head Quarters salons and also other independents across the country in how to deliver the latest and upcoming trends.

Head Quarters has interiors designed to make every visit memorable – they each feature leather Chesterfield sofas, traditional personalised barber chairs and a self-serve bar where you can pull yourself a chilled beer – a traditional barbers with a modern twist.

The Head Quarters team has also created a uniquely formulated HQ styling product range, with an exquisite signature scent, which will be used by their barbers and also available to purchase in-store and online.

For more information, see www.head-quarters.co.uk