Electrogenic expands offering of easy to install ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits

Cutting-edge EV powertrain tech to be offered for iconic models: Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and classic Porsche 911

Designed and produced in UK by world-class R&D team, kits offered under rapidly growing ‘Powered by Electrogenic’ brand via international network of installation partners

Kits future-proof iconic models for age of low-carbon motoring

Sustained growth underlines growing demand for classic cars converted to electric power, a sector in which the UK leads the world

Kidlington, Oxfordshire, UK, November 15th, 2022: British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its world-leading classic car EV conversions, has revealed details of its newly expanded range of ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, future-proofing the world’s most loved automotive icons.

The easy-to-install EV conversion technology kits for the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and classic Porsche 911 will be offered by the Oxford, UK-based Electrogenic’s recently expanded ‘Powered by Electrogenic’ arm.

The drop-in kits, which have been developed and engineered in the UK, will be offered globally through an international network of exclusive installation partners – delivering sustainable, silent and reliable electric motoring to a wider audience than ever before.

Cutting-edge EV powertrain technology; developed in the UK, offered Globally

The drop-in kits feature Electrogenic’s sector-leading, proprietary EV technology – the tech that has underpinned the company’s rapid rise and sustained growth in recent years – and will be offered alongside the company’s world-leading, bespoke EV conversions.

Powered by Electrogenic drop-in kits are defined by their quality and depth of engineering, developed in-house by a research and development team comprising leading automotive engineers, programmers and electrical experts – overseen by ex-Arrival Head of Engineering, Francis Prime.

The expanded range of drop-in kits reflects Electrogenic’s approach of developing and manufacturing its own technology, which includes in-house designed software, printed circuit boards (PCBs) and digital dashboards, as well as bespoke Battery Management Systems and vehicle charging technology. The driver interface also gets attention, with sport, eco and traffic modes, as well as a regen-based hill-descent control function for the Defender.

The drop-in kits also use highly innovative mechanical componentry, including a unique system for creating high-density battery packs, as well as exceptionally compact in-line and transverse reduction gearboxes, all manufactured in the UK. The cleverly packaged units ensure that for each ‘drop-in’ kit variant, the existing vehicles’ existing structure and architecture is preserved. This approach ensures that all Electrogenic conversions are entirely reversible.

Steve Drummond, co-founder and director, Electrogenic: “We’re delighted to announce the expansion of our sector-leading ‘drop-in’ EV conversion kits, marking the next chapter in the development of our rapidly growing Powered by Electrogenic business.

“Powered by Electrogenic EV conversion kits, devised by our expert team in the UK, deliver our world-class EV conversion technology – defined by exhaustive development and real depth of engineering – all in an easy to install package.”

“Our range of drop-in kits will sympathetically inject these much-loved cars with cutting-edge EV drivetrain technology, delivering exceptional driveability, performance and efficiency – future proofing these iconic machines and readying them for the fast-approaching age of sustainable, low-carbon motoring.”

“The kits will be offered globally via our exclusive international network of installation partners, enabling us to reach a wider audience than ever before – scaling our business to meet the surging global demand that exists for EV conversion technology.”

Land Rover Defender: transformed performance on and off road

The innovative range of Powered by Electrogenic drop-in kits kicks off with an expanded range of road-optimised Land Rover Defender EV conversion packages, available for all pre-2016 Defender 90, 110 and 127 models.

The new variants follow on from the Agricultural Defender drop-in kit revealed earlier this year – developed in partnership with Innovate UK and tested extensively as part of the working fleet on Worthy Farm, home of the Glastonbury Festival.

The expanded Defender EV conversion range will comprise three different variants, each tailored to suit different customer needs. All offer transformed driveability and performance in both on and off-road driving scenarios. The range starts with the E62 kit, which packs a 62kWh battery supplying a 120kW water-cooled motor, delivering a real-world range of 120 miles in mixed driving, with more in urban or off-road use.

Moving up the range, there are the E70 and E93 packages, with 70kWh and 93kWh of battery capacity respectively. Both pack a 150kW motor, offering immediate, muscular acceleration up to motorway speeds and beyond – elevating Defender performance to a new level. In real-world driving E70 and E93 converted Defenders deliver 130 and 150 miles of range respectively.

All Defender conversion kits drive through a fixed-ratio transmission, retaining permanent four-wheel drive, along with high and low range gear select for exceptional off-road driveability. With ample, instantly available torque, all variants make light work of ascents, even when towing a heavy trailer.

Batteries are packaged under the bonnet and beneath the boot floor – ensuring that interior and luggage space are in no way compromised – while the proprietary drivetrain technology is carefully integrated into the vehicle’s existing architecture, so no modifications are required.

Jaguar E-Type: performance to match timeless looks

Powered by Electrogenic have developed state-of-the art drop-in kits to modernise another British automotive icon, and to many the most beautiful car of all: Jaguar E-Type.

Options are again available to suit a variety of customer needs – compatible with both E-Type coupes and convertibles. The range starts with the E43 kit, which features a 43kWh battery and a 120kW water-cooled motor, all neatly packaged to slot into the E-Type’s existing structure, and offering 150 miles of real-world range. Those seeking more touring range can opt for the E62r kit, which packs a larger 62kWh battery, again feeding a 120kW motor – giving the sleek 1960s machine a range of 200+ miles.

Powered by Electrogenic has also developed a high-performance E-Type EV conversion kit, the E48s variant, which marries a 48kWh battery with a high-output 150kW motor, for modern sports car performance – 0-60 mph is dispatched in under 5 seconds – along with a real-world range of 160+ miles.

Powered by Electrogenic EV conversion kits – carefully designed so as to be entirely reversible – give the E-Type the reliability, driveability and effortless performance to match its looks.

Porsche 911: an iconic sports car readied for the future

Powered by Electrogenic has also created an EV conversion drop in kit for what many consider to be the most iconic sports car of all: the Porsche 911. The exhaustively engineered and tested packages give this famously practical machine a new lease of life, combining sensational, clean performance with excellent everyday useability and total reliability.

Two variants of the 911 drop-in kit are offered – compatible with G-body and 964 911s – the E62 and high-performance E62s – both of which pack 62kWh batteries nestled low down in the car, replacing the fuel tank and within the engine bay – improving the weight distribution versus a standard car. Both versions deliver 200+ miles of range in real world driving.

The sporting E62 package features a 160kW motor enabling it to hit 60 mph in under 5 seconds – not dissimilar to a modern 911. For those after a truly thrilling package, the E62s kit features an even more potent, 240kW motor, giving the classic 911, eye-opening, modern supercar levels of performance. 0-60 mph takes just 3.8 seconds, and the rampant, relentless acceleration is sustained deep into triple digit speeds.

All Powered by Electrogenic drop-in kits drive through single speed, fixed ratio transmissions.

All variants are capable of up to 6.6kW AC charging, as well as rapid CCS charging, for total convenience. A full charge via CCS takes circa 50 minutes for a 62kWh battery, and 75 minutes for a 93kWh battery.

Further details on Electrogenic’s global network of installation partners will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Expressions of interest are now being taken for Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type and Porsche 911 drop-in kits.