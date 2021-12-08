TOX247 Ltd has launched the world’s first accredited Academy of workplace substance management to provide business leaders with a range of globally recognised qualifications to protect themselves and their culpability in law, their companies and employees.

TOX247 Ltd and its Academy is one of the Hall & Angus group of companies dedicated to providing ‘Total Workplace Substance Management.’

The Billingham-based company incorporated in 2016, brought together over 100 years of focused analytical toxicology, law enforcement and corporate experience in the provision of the complex subject that is workplace substance management. This experience has resulted in the company being retained as advisors to the global insurance industry.

The company has worked tirelessly to develop, design and deliver an academic provision that has for some time been missing from all sectors of industry and commerce.

The courses are delivered under independent academic scrutiny and provide two higher education Level 4 HE Certifications, a Level 5 HE Diploma, a Level 6 BSc equivalent & a Level 7 MSc equivalent, the later validated by One Awards.

The courses are designed for online delivery to enable business owners, directors and managers from companies across the world to access role enhancing qualifications. The Academy courses are available to private students who want to add to their CVs or formally enhance existing qualifications. The level 4 & 5 awards provide the student with a ‘License to Practice’ their qualification. Face-to-face learning is provided by TOX247 Academy in the UK.

The company plans to host weekly ‘meet the expert’ sessions for business decision makers to understand how the workplace substance management programme is embedded into corporate governance, criminal & civil legislations, toxicology, burdens of proof, evidence continuity, and insurance obligations.

TOX247 Ltd, which is a member of energy sector business development organisation, NOF, provides its management and analytical services to all sectors globally and has offices in Piraeus, Greece for its maritime clients. The company is also regarded as a level 2 success by the DIT for exporting its services.

Currently employing a nucleus of ten key team members, including directors Trevor Hall, Gordon Angus and Jayne Hepple, the company is aiming to recruit more tutors and analysts as well as starting a new apprenticeship programme.

Trevor Hall, group executive chairman, said: “The Academy will provide an essential resource for businesses looking to become compliant regarding the management of criminal & civil legislations when illegal and legal substance use or misuse manifests in the workplace. Unfortunately, it is an area that is neglected, generally misunderstood, or treated as a tick box exercise.

He added: “As a team we are exceptionally proud to become the first Academy in the world with a unique set of accredited and specialist courses, which will provide businesses with the knowledge and experience to legally protect themselves and their employees.”

Paul Livingstone, Head of Business Development and Membership at NOF, said: “This is a great example of the diverse range of services that exist in the energy sector supply chain. With a team with decades of combined expertise, TOX247 Ltd is well placed to deliver its specialist training, accredited qualifications and expert advice and analytical services to companies across the energy sector and beyond.”